How To Properly Pair Wine With Tuna And Other Tinned Fish

Not too long ago, it seemed you'd be hard put to come up with a less glamorous food than canned tuna or sardines. Over the past few years, however, canned fish has experienced a surge in popularity. While we can't say for sure, we suspect it might have something to do with people adopting the Britishism "tinned" instead of canned because everything sounds more glamorous when referred to in a different language. (Just think, if we all started calling it "poisson en conserve," it would be practically haute cuisine.) Now that canned fish has gotten so fancy — you can even find tinned fish on charcuterie boards — we naturally need to assign it some wine pairings, so The Takeout consulted head winemaker Vince Vidrine from Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden in Oregon. Vidrine helped us with a few suggestions, but he first noted that there's a difference between fish canned in oil and water.

"Oily fish generally makes me crave bright, citrusy, salty, super acidic whites," says Vidrine, explaining, "The acid cuts the oiliness and balances the experience." Water-packed fish, on the other hand, he says, could stand "a little more richness and mouthfeel [to] help bring increased interest and overall balance." His top pick for oily sardines would be a viognier, a white varietal that is dry but not too dry. For water-packed tuna, he prefers Marsanne-Roussanne, a blend of two grape styles resulting in a medium-bodied white with mineral and fruity flavors. Vidrine describes this wine as "lush and textural" and says it "transports me to the south of France."