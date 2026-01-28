Publix Was Just Dethroned As America's Top Grocery Store By This Iconic Chain

Publix, where shopping is a pleasure ... or at least it used to be. While the popular Florida-based chain once ranked as the nation's top grocery store for customer satisfaction, Publix has been dethroned. According to the latest report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Trader Joe's now reigns in the hearts of American shoppers. In 2025, the two rivals tied for first place with a satisfaction score of 84. But while Publix maintained its score in the 2026 report, Trader Joe's managed to move up to sole possession of first place by increasing its score by two points. The chain is also the most trusted grocery store in the country, so its rise seems almost inevitable.

The report analyzed different factors in its survey, including the convenience of opening hours, the number of store locations, and the ease of pickup for groceries ordered online. Cleanliness, the speed of the checkout process, and the reliability of the mobile app were other benchmarks that were studied. The report doesn't fully break down the score that grocery stores received for each benchmark, so it is impossible to tell where Trader Joe's excelled and where it fell short. However, the study report stated that TJ's No. 1 ranking is significant considering the chain continues to expand the number of locations, which can affect consistency in customer service. "Instead, Trader Joe's maintains its hallmark customer experience, reinforcing its strong brand loyalty even amid growth," according to the report.

H-E-B and Sam's Club came in third and fourth place with respective scores of 83 and 82. Aldi, Costco, and Whole Foods tied for fifth place with a score of 81.