The science of why just butter and water become this luxurious sauce is actually pretty simple. Usually, when you heat butter up, you may notice that it separates (which is how you can make clarified butter). This is because heat causes the fat and dairy solid components to lose cohesion and separate. When you mix refrigerated butter into hot water, however, that separation doesn't happen. The fat becomes suspended in tiny droplets of water during whisking, where it stays and keeps all the components incorporated and stable. That means the melted butter stays thickened and emulsified, letting it better cling to your noodles.

The beurre monté technique is easy and quick once you get used to the process. First, you need to put water into a pot and heat it gently, only using a few tablespoons. About 1 tablespoon of water per half-stick of butter should do it. The heating part doesn't take very long, so keep a watchful eye. When it's the right time to add butter to this pasta sauce, you see steam and need to act quickly. Whisk small chilled cubes of salted or unsalted butter into the water over heat until the whole thing emulsifies and thickens. You can then take it off of the heat and add it to any noodles you want, or refrigerate the sauce for later use. If you see it start to separate, whisk vigorously again to bring it all back together.