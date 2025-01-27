Transform Any Pasta Dish With One Flavorful Addition

I'm a big fan of simple pasta dishes, and an even bigger fan of pasta that uses the stuff you actually have on hand in your kitchen. Getting to enjoy a tasty meal that also saves me a trip to the grocery store? Yes, please! That said, even I sometimes tire of the rote nature of my usual pasta line-up. Does that mean I want to try out new and possibly high-effort recipes? Not always — even though some pasta recipes never get old. No, sometimes I'm feeling greedy and want the best of both worlds, i.e., new and delicious food with low, low effort. And this, my friends, is where compound butter takes the stage.

Compound butter is what you make it. No, really — anything can be made into an even more delicious compound butter. That's because compound butter is literally just butter plus another delicious ingredient (or a few ingredients), which you can then add to any dish that calls for plain old butter. In other words? You can make pasta with just compound butter and it'll be jam-packed with flavor. It's a peak lazy day meal, though I, of course, suggest adding some protein and veg to the pan, too. Don't worry: Frozen veggies are still super healthy, so chucking in a handful is really all a boon without a downside.