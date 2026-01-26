The 13 Best Sauces To Buy At Trader Joe's, According To Reddit
Trader Joe's is a sauce and condiment haven because of course it is. The variety is remarkable, no matter the season. If you thought shoppers were enthusiastic about the best snacks at Trader Joe's, head to Reddit and ask about their favorite sauce. They'll give you much more than just a simple answer. I can confirm this as a zealot who does not shut up about my favorite TJ's sauces.
Reddit, as we know, offers a true deep dive into all things about the grocery chain. People form little bonds in comment threads about their most purchased Trader Joe's sauces, along with intricate notes on how they use them. One thing we know about Redditors is that they do not hold back. They give you the real talk about any product in the store, and it's done with an obvious passion and conviction that makes you want to run out and grab a red shopping cart.
Imagine how overwhelming it must be for a newbie to set foot in a sea of marinades, dips, and sauces. Thankfully, Redditors love providing a blueprint for the must-haves. Trader Joe's is a condiment goldmine, and Redditors are more than happy to share their thoughts with the rookies they take under their wing. Next time you hit up your TJ's, here's a cheat sheet for some of the best sauces according to Reddit.
Methodology
To narrow down the best sauces at Trader Joe's, I scoured Reddit threads to determine which ones are most commonly discussed and recommended. As the subreddit is highly active, I focused on discussions from within the last year for relevancy and consumer interest. I'm also a staunch believer in everything Trader Joe's, so I was able to pull from my own experience with the sauces I am familiar with and use in my own cooking.
Zhoug Sauce
This cilantro-packed sauce is a major star with Middle Eastern roots. It's one of the most shouted-out sauces on social media, with Reddit alone a strong barometer of its popularity and versatility. One of Zhoug's biggest flexes is that it can be used on just about anything, and Redditors love to share how they incorporate it into their meals and snacks. Veggies, potatoes, and even pasta are getting Zhoug glow-ups in the kitchens of Trader Joe's shoppers everywhere. It's a sauce that maintains regular occupancy in many refrigerators.
The combination of jalapeños, garlic, cardamom, cumin, and chile flakes is perfect for mixing in, topping, or spreading on anything from sandwiches to rice bowls. The label says it is "very spicy," but TJ's shoppers on Reddit still rave about its flavor despite the heat. Customers sometimes compare it to a chimichurri or pesto in terms of appearance and texture. The hype for Zhoug is real among Redditors, and they've come up with their own sauce collabs by mixing it with other Trader Joe's mainstays like garlic dip or labneh. Regardless of how enthusiasts are enjoying their Trader Joe's Zhoug, the love is fierce, and the fan base is solid.
Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce
The Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce gives off spicy energy in its name alone. It's made from crushed and fermented Calabrian chili peppers, and you should not underestimate the heat. The more you eat, the hotter the inferno in your mouth builds. If you peruse Reddit discussions, you'll see the most common recommendations are to enjoy it on pizza, pasta, and sandwiches. Some Redditors may just dump the jar over pasta to add some heat. Others like to combine Bomba with additional ingredients, such as creamy sauces, to give it different facets of flavor.
Don't be surprised to find some enthusiasts using Bomba in unexpected recipes, like a fruit-infused tomato sauce. Maybe it's not so crazy, though, since TJ's own website calls out the slightly fruity flavor. Either way, don't tell Nonna. As a long-time Trader Joe's shopper, I have never bought this sauce, but I've found several Reddit recommendations with Bomba that put me over the edge. One involves a little homage to avocado toast with a fried egg and the hot pepper sauce. (Please take my money.) Eggs in general seem to be a favorite pairing, but seeing Redditors suggest it for boxed mac and cheese has me questioning all of my life decisions and wondering what else I may be missing out on.
Green Dragon Hot Sauce
There is no lack of spice in Trader Joe's catalog, and the many iterations of hot sauce are a heat lover's dream come true. One hot sauce that Redditors repeatedly name-drop is TJ's Green Dragon Hot Sauce, a blend of jalapeño and tomatillo puree. The forum is alive with fans summoning fellow Green Dragon enthusiasts to hold court about how supreme it really is. Just like the varied uses of Zhoug, the same adaptability is a Green Dragon strength as well.
Trader Joe's customers love this sauce so much that some of them rave about it on Reddit while they are eating it. It's a condiment that naturally pairs with Trader Joe's other breakfast staples, but customers dabble with a huge selection of dishes adorned with the hot sauce. Regardless, breakfast appears to be the Green Dragon gateway meal to true obsession. It's so good that people from other countries who pine for a Trader Joe's of their own love to snatch it up like a tasty souvenir when they visit.
Peri-Peri Sauce
It's not just a name that's fun to say, Peri-Peri Sauce is a legit staple for superfans spreading the Trader Joe's gospel across Reddit. Don't let the cutesy name fool you because it comes with some serious heat. Peri-Peri is a creamy sauce with a distinct spice and tangy bite, boasting ingredients like fermented chilies, lemon juice, and garlic. It's another Trader Joe's condiment that pairs well with a long list of foods. The peri-peri peppers used for the sauce are popular in South Africa and add a kick to practically any protein. Of all the options, throngs of Redditors mention that they regularly slather it on chicken.
Peri-Peri Sauce has proven itself among Redditors as a foolproof marinade in addition to a recipe add-on. It isn't just for proteins either. Redditors like to toss it in everything to add an enticing zing, from mac and cheese to corn on the cob. Some TJ's shoppers are so enamored with the product that it has replaced their go-to hot sauce in recipes. There is no shortage of love for Peri-Peri, and some even put it on a pedestal, declaring it's impeccable.
Rosatella Pasta Sauce
TJ's has a flock of sauces ready to dress up any pasta dish. I buy the tomato basil and marinara regularly because my two kids have formed a very expensive pasta habit, and you cannot beat Trader Joe's prices for the quality. Every time I ogle the sauces, I can't fight the temptation to try something new, and I think I just found the next one. The Rosatella Pasta Sauce is not to be missed during your next TJ's run, and Redditors staunchly stand by it. This jar has a foreign following, too, with some of our Canadian friends sharing that they purchase it every time they cross the border. It's a true front-runner among shoppers, so much so that some Redditors are afraid to get too attached, joking that it will probably be another Trader Joe's favorite that gets discontinued.
If you fancy a pink sauce that melds a savory tomato flavor with rich alfredo, run and grab the Rosatella. It's a hit on any pasta, and some Redditors love to use it for their pizza too. It's so tasty that other lovers dip their favorite bread straight into the jar. This product has no bounds and is consistently a top pick. If you can't wait for dinner, it's another sauce many enthusiasts pair with eggs.
Spicy Honey Sauce
Hot honey is everywhere and for good reason. If you like spice (which I definitely do), it's the perfect combo of heat and sweet. The Spicy Honey Sauce from Trader Joe's is always in my pantry and will forever be a go-to topping for many things I eat. It's perfect on cottage cheese toast, and if you really want to dazzle your taste buds, spread some of TJ's Crunchy Chili Onion condiment on the bread first, then drizzle the hot honey right on top. I also make butter boards for most holidays and always finish it with Spicy Honey Sauce.
I'm in full agreement with the shoppers who hail this blend of honey, chili extract, and vinegar as a must. Redditors consistently share tried-and-true recipes that maximize this sauce. One of the most popular foods they love to add it to is pizza, and I can confirm the hype. According to other commenters, a little drizzle really levels up Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese, so I'm adding that to my cart next time too. I don't even love butternut squash mac and cheese, so that's how much I trust Reddit. Spicy Honey Sauce is also one of those Trader Joe's items whose popularity has spurred other products, like the Hot Honey Popcorn, that Redditors can't get enough of.
Thai Peanut Satay Sauce
Sign me up for every Trader Joe's peanut condiment, including the Thai Peanut Satay Sauce. It's so rich and flavorful that you'll find me licking whatever utensil I used to spoon it out of the jar for a meal. I knew I found my people on Reddit when someone suggested using it for a satay-inspired pizza sauce, because YUM! The sauce is absolutely perfect on noodles too, with its base of coconut milk, peanuts, and red curry paste blended with seasonings like lemongrass and tamarind. Its taste is so craveable that you'll slurp it down and clean your plate.
One of my favorite quick weekday meals involves the Thai Peanut Satay Sauce and Trader Joe's Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles. And clearly, I am not the only one. Redditors are throwing it on everything from chicken to tofu. They also use it as an unexpected stand-in among Trader Joe's best dips or dressings, and it's perfect for an Asian-inspired slaw. One shopper suggested dipping french fries in it, and now I can't stop thinking about it. Another, who may very well be my TJ's soulmate, joked about drinking it right from the bottle. Honestly, it's that delicious, so maybe it was a serious suggestion. It's excellent hot or cold, and plays well with other sauces if you're feeling adventurous.
Chimichurri Sauce
One thing I love to see as a fellow Trader Joe's supporter is Redditors helping others expand their palate. There is a lot of that going on in the threads regarding TJ's Chimichurri. It's another sauce that customers love to pair with their eggs, and it's really magical to see others take the inspo and run with it. Simple conversations about how to use the chimichurri are changing the breakfast game for some, and that's the kind of positivity we need in this world.
This is another versatile TJ's sauce made from a blend of herbs and spices with oil and vinegar. Plenty of Redditors use it in dips, as a spread, in soups, and anywhere else they want to add a little extra flavor boost. While cilantro can be a polarizing herb, Joe knows what it's doing with this Chimichurri, and customers are into it. Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, with protein or veggies, the sauce earns high praise across the Reddit community.
Crunchy Chili Onion
If I had to pick one Trader Joe's sauce for the rest of my life, it would be the Crunchy Chili Onion. Forever my first round draft pick, it's my North Star, period. I like to top my cottage cheese toast with this condiment along with the Spicy Honey Sauce, but that's only the tip of the iceberg. Every dumpling needs it, and I love to mix it in my soy sauce when I have sushi at home. It's spicy and perfect, and I will go into mourning if the grocery chain ever discontinues it.
Spice up your eggs with Chili Onion Crunch, and listen to Reddit when they tell you to spread some on avocado toast. Add a kick to your cucumber salad and don't be shy about incorporating some on your next slice of pizza. Reddit loves pairing this offering with Trader Joe's soup dumplings, as does my husband. The ingenuity of Redditors is boundless, as some commenters recommend stirring ground nuts into the jar as you use it to make the sauce last even longer. People rave about it on pasta, and personally, I enjoy it on salmon, avocado, and rice bowls.
Yangnyeom Sauce
Redditors liken Yangnyeom Sauce to a salty version of hoisin. There is a lot of chatter about using it on wings, and it's persuading others to give it a whirl. If you're not a wings person, this offering pairs well with salmon, giving it a savory finish and Asian flair. Rumor has it that if you use it to fry up your fish, the Yangnyeom gods will reward you with caramelized edges. If you like Trader Joe's kimbap (which are delicious by the way), that's another strong suggestion for Yangnyeom.
While most recommendations from deep within Reddit lean toward Asian-style dishes like dumplings, okonomiyaki, andKorean fried chicken, there are always people who are not afraid to live on the edge. Yangnyeom lovers spread it on their pizza, ribs, and steak, and that's the kind of innovation TJ's enthusiasts are known for. When I stumbled upon some commenters who mix it with Crunchy Chili Onion, I decided I need that combo in my life. Consider it added to my list.
Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce
People are very particular about their barbecue sauces, and there is an abundance of flavors to choose from at Trader Joe's. One of the top options garnering rave reviews from Redditors is the Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce, an awesome accompaniment to these underrated Trader Joe's items for cookouts. Enthusiasts go so hard for this product that they call stores just to find out when they can get their hands on it. It's another TJ's winner that has spurred more offerings with the same flavor, like the Carolina Gold BBQ Potato Chips.
BBQ aficionados across Reddit love to add it to pulled pork and chicken. When you think you've heard it all, another Redditor swoops in to share that it's even better in coleslaw. The hype for this mustard-based barbecue sauce is about as bold as the product itself. One shopper unintentionally bought it, and it became a happy (and delicious) little mistake when they used it to cook ribs. If you are a beef jerky connoisseur, you might need to add Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce to the rotation for some truly sublime flavor.
White Queso Dip
I am not ashamed to say that I would willingly bathe in good queso and carry a genuine distrust for those who don't enjoy it. How can you not dive headfirst into delicious melted cheese and love everything about it? I should also confess that I have tried more queso than I can quantify, and Trader Joe's White Queso Dip is legit. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips, but I'd be lying if I didn't tell you that I make it rain on my burritos and tacos. Why should there be a limit?
I have never felt more validated than when I heard there are Redditors doing the same thing. It's so good that some enthusiasts reportedly polish off an entire container in one sitting. Other folks are brazen enough to tell Chipotle to take notes because TJ's White Queso is solid. One commenter likes to add salsa and guacamole to the equation, turning the dips into a raging fiesta. Next time you visit your local TJ's, grab at least one White Queso because I am telling you from personal experience that your taste buds do not know what's coming for them.
Lemon Pesto Sauce
Lemony sauces are a great alternative to tomato-based counterparts for cooking up your favorite pasta. That's why it's no surprise that Reddit is filled with people having an all-out love fest for Trader Joe's Lemon Pesto Sauce. It's a tiny jar with big flavor and a little bit goes a long way. Combine some lemon pesto with the pasta water, and a truly delicious dish is only a few spoonfuls away.
If you really want to reach euphoria, Reddit suggests adding a schmear of the sauce to a crusty baguette and not be surprised when you have finished the entire contents of the jar. Trader Joe's is one of the best grocery stores for quality seafood, and other Redditors swear by using the lemon pesto on shrimp or salmon. Some claim that if you haven't dressed your garlic bread with it, you are not living. This gem is another one that is great alone, or paired with different sauces. The specifics of how you use it don't even matter. As an adult with free will, you have every right to stock up and make all of your lemon pesto dreams come true.