The Trader Joe's Breakfast Staple Customers Buy 2 At A Time
From sweet seasonal pastries to game-changing scallion pancakes, Trader Joe's is a breakfast lover's mecca. One of the top Trader Joe's breakfast items you need to try is the grocery chain's convenient frozen version of a beloved diner classic: hash browns. Trader Joe's hash browns consist of shredded Idaho-grown potatoes shaped into a flat, rectangular patty and fried to a crunchy golden crisp, fully cooked and ready to be heated up whenever you get the craving. The simple spuds are truly a sleeper hit, beloved by TJ's shoppers nationwide for their winning combination of convenience, crispiness, and perfectly seasoned potato flavor that rivals restaurant-quality hash browns. In fact, many internet reviewers go so far as to call them the best frozen hash browns on the market.
The cherry on top? The frozen hash browns aren't one of Trader Joe's overpriced grocery items. At the time of writing, they sell for a reasonable $2.99 for a 10-pack, a fraction of the price of the best fast food hash browns (to which they bear a remarkable resemblance). Unsurprisingly, these qualities mean the fan-favorite tater patties can be almost as hard to come by as Trader Joe's coveted tote bag drops, leading many shoppers to stock up on two (or more) packages at a time.
How to prepare and eat Trader Joe's hash browns
Making homemade hash browns with the best type of potato is absolutely delicious, but let's be real, few of us have the time or energy to grate spuds on a busy morning or weeknight. This is where Trader Joe's hash browns come in clutch. If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a box of the popular potato patties, preparing them couldn't be easier – the hash browns come fully cooked, so all you need to do is warm them up. The grocer's website recommends heating the hash browns in a skillet or oven, but many internet reviewers suggest that air frying them until golden at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the best method for maximum crispiness. You can also toast them up in a waffle iron, the best small kitchen appliance for crispy hash browns.
As for how to enjoy Trader Joe's hash browns, the potato-packed possibilities are endless. Naturally, they're an ideal breakfast (or breakfast for dinner) side dish, so they pair especially well with delectable diner-style fried eggs. If you're feeling more creative, the tasty taters also work wonderfully as a gluten-free bread alternative in an extra-crispy breakfast sandwich or as the base of a hearty morning bowl. No matter how you slice it, Trader Joe's version of this all-American breakfast staple is well worth a crack. If you're looking for more of TJ's hidden gems, check out these underrated Trader Joe's snacks you need to try.