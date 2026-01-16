The Trader Joe's Breakfast Staple Customers Buy 2 At A Time

Making homemade hash browns with the best type of potato is absolutely delicious, but let's be real, few of us have the time or energy to grate spuds on a busy morning or weeknight. This is where Trader Joe's hash browns come in clutch. If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a box of the popular potato patties, preparing them couldn't be easier – the hash browns come fully cooked, so all you need to do is warm them up. The grocer's website recommends heating the hash browns in a skillet or oven, but many internet reviewers suggest that air frying them until golden at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the best method for maximum crispiness. You can also toast them up in a waffle iron, the best small kitchen appliance for crispy hash browns.

As for how to enjoy Trader Joe's hash browns, the potato-packed possibilities are endless. Naturally, they're an ideal breakfast (or breakfast for dinner) side dish, so they pair especially well with delectable diner-style fried eggs. If you're feeling more creative, the tasty taters also work wonderfully as a gluten-free bread alternative in an extra-crispy breakfast sandwich or as the base of a hearty morning bowl. No matter how you slice it, Trader Joe's version of this all-American breakfast staple is well worth a crack. If you're looking for more of TJ's hidden gems, check out these underrated Trader Joe's snacks you need to try.