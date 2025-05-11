16 Underrated Trader Joe's Snacks You Need To Try

The man behind Trader Joe's is Joe Coulombe, and he created an alternative grocery store in 1967 that has become a beloved institution in the United States. Trader Joe's, which is now owned by Aldi, has always had a knack for spotting trends and delivering great new products under its namesake private label name, which always seem to be rung up at amazingly low prices. Year after year, new items that borrow from tastes locally, and importing flavors from across the globe, hit shelves and keep customers coming back for more.

There are actually almost too many great products on shelves, especially the more snackable ones, and The Takeout is here to remind you of some of the more overlooked, underrated, forgotten, or perhaps even taken for granted ones you should be looking out for, or even revisiting. Let's go shopping and get our snack on to find these gems.