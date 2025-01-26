Are Pikelets And Crumpets The Same Thing?
Pikelets and crumpets are two British breakfast breads that appear similar on the butter-slathered surface. They're both fluffy discs of deliciousness that go excellently with a cup or two of proper British tea. However, there are a few important differences that set these doughy delights apart. Crumpets are thick, spongy, griddled breads popular across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. (They're also one of 10 Trader Joe's products you should buy every shopping trip.) Crumpets are typically cooked in metal crumpet rings. This allows them to retain a perfectly round shape and develop impressive height while being griddled.
Pikelets are kind of like if pancakes and crumpets had a delicious baby. The dough is very similar to crumpet dough, but they are cooked without rings. This means they are flatter and more pancake-like than crumpets but smaller and denser than American-style pancakes. Pikelets have been called "poor man's crumpets," in the past, probably because they were historically cooked by people who couldn't afford crumpet rings. (These days, a good set of crumpet rings like these Wrenbury Nonstick Crumpet Rings will only set you back a few bucks.) Although pikelets aren't quite as airy as crumpets, they usually have at least a scattering of those butter-absorbing, trypophobia-triggering holes that make crumpets so scrumptious. This, and the fact they are griddled, sets both pikelets and crumpets apart from oven-baked treats like English muffins (which aren't that hard to make at home).
How to eat crumpets and pikelets
Both pikelets and crumpets can and should be enjoyed at any time of day or night, but they are most traditionally consumed at breakfast or afternoon tea. At either meal, you can never go wrong by slathering your crumpets with butter, but the spongy breakfast bread also pairs wonderfully with any sweet or savory spreads that can soak into its nooks and crannies. Unlike crumpets, it is not unheard of to eat pikelets cold. Whether hot or cold, they're best served with sweet pancake toppings such as butter, syrup, jam, and whipped cream. Both crumpets and pikelets have their own sets of supporters and detractors. Just as many Americans will say waffles are better than pancakes, some Brits insist that pikelets are better than crumpets.
Pikelets and crumpets are clearly not the same thing, but they tend to get mixed up because some people insist pikelets is the proper term for what most people would call crumpets. This dialect quirk seems to be particularly prevalent in counties including Yorkshire. Adding to the confusion, pikelets can also be known as drop scones or Scotch pancakes, and any of these terms may be used in the home kitchen. No matter what you call them, crumpets and pikelets are two delectable dishes, and each deserves to be savored in its own right.