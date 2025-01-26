Are Pikelets And Crumpets The Same Thing?

Pikelets and crumpets are two British breakfast breads that appear similar on the butter-slathered surface. They're both fluffy discs of deliciousness that go excellently with a cup or two of proper British tea. However, there are a few important differences that set these doughy delights apart. Crumpets are thick, spongy, griddled breads popular across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. (They're also one of 10 Trader Joe's products you should buy every shopping trip.) Crumpets are typically cooked in metal crumpet rings. This allows them to retain a perfectly round shape and develop impressive height while being griddled.

Pikelets are kind of like if pancakes and crumpets had a delicious baby. The dough is very similar to crumpet dough, but they are cooked without rings. This means they are flatter and more pancake-like than crumpets but smaller and denser than American-style pancakes. Pikelets have been called "poor man's crumpets," in the past, probably because they were historically cooked by people who couldn't afford crumpet rings. (These days, a good set of crumpet rings like these Wrenbury Nonstick Crumpet Rings will only set you back a few bucks.) Although pikelets aren't quite as airy as crumpets, they usually have at least a scattering of those butter-absorbing, trypophobia-triggering holes that make crumpets so scrumptious. This, and the fact they are griddled, sets both pikelets and crumpets apart from oven-baked treats like English muffins (which aren't that hard to make at home).