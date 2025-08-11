For Crispier Hash Browns, Use This Small Kitchen Appliance

Is there anything better than crispy hash browns in the morning? I personally struggle to find a better breakfast food. That's why I was delighted when I found out that one simple, relatively cheap appliance is the perfect vessel for this starchy delight: The waffle iron. If you've ever made hash browns from scratch, you know that getting the perfect level of crispy outside and silky, fluffy inside is a culinary juggling act. Using a waffle iron simplifies this process because it cooks both sides simultaneously. However, you still need to do a bit of prep work.

Always soak potatoes in water before any kind of frying – you have to get rid of the excess starch! Not doing so is one of the mistakes people make when cooking hash browns. Water is the enemy when frying, though, so make sure to squeeze them out, or use something like a salad spinner, to really get the moisture off after soaking your grated spuds. Heat up your waffle iron during your prep work so you can strike while the waffle iron is hot by the time you're done. If you want to skip all the prep work, this method of hash brown cooking is still perfect from frozen (which is acceptable and even encouraged).