10 Mistakes That Experts Say Everyone Makes When Cooking Hash Browns

Your potatoes are prepped, the oil is smoking, and your fingers are crossed. But, a few minutes later, you are left with a soggy, stubborn mess rather than the perfectly crispy golden hash browns you were dreaming of. Sound familiar? We are here to tell you that you're not alone and, even more importantly, that help is on its way.

We turned to a trio of passionate food experts to help us crack the code on what really makes or breaks a great hash brown. Ashley Schuering, the voice behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, shares time and money-saving tips for home cooks navigating the daily hustle. Michelle Morey is a Maine-based culinary school grad and recipe developer, and the creator of a popular New England-inspired blog, Barefoot in the Pines. She brings over a decade of hands-on kitchen experience to the table. And finally, Lea Ramaswamy, Sous Chef at the Stacks Diner in Amsterdam, where the classic American diner experience is being redefined with European-sourced ingredients and from-scratch comfort food.

From choosing the wrong potatoes to flipping them too often, these blunders might be sabotaging your favorite breakfast go-to. Together, our experts dish out the biggest hash brown mistakes and what you should be doing instead for crispy success.