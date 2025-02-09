Mixing Oil And Butter: Does It Really Change The Smoke Point?

It's common advice in the culinary world: adding oil to butter will raise it's smoke point. Pro chefs tout the technique on TV and grandmas pass the tip to grandkids, but does it actually work? Inarguably, definitively: no.

Butter is made of fat, water, and milk proteins. When butter melts, the water evaporates which leaves only the proteins and fat. Those proteins burn easily, so butter will smoke at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The problem? We want to use butter on everything, including dishes that require high heat.

Butter adds a richness and complexity that you don't get from most other fats. You can still use butter for some things, like French toast, but it's not great for high-heat applications. For butter lovers (like me — my first sentence was "I love butter" and I stand by that) that's a problem.

Adding oil doesn't remove the proteins or raise their smoke point, though. They're still there — and they'll still start to smoke if they get too hot. So why do so many people believe the myth? Well, the oil dilutes the burnt butter taste. But your butter will still be burnt — which kind of defeats the point of using it at all.