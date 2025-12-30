The Absolute Best Type Of Potato To Use When Making Hash Browns

Homemade hash browns are tricky to get right. They tend to turn soggy in the pan or come out with a weird, semi-toasted texture — nothing like what you'd get from the local diner or even McDonald's drive-thru. Restaurant hash browns taste so good because they have the right equipment, but there are other reasons. The experts have dialed in the right kind of potatoes to use for hash browns, and we got some insight on what to use from one of them. Joanne Gallagher, the recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, shared with us a key secret to the best homemade hash browns: starchy potatoes like russets.

"They are higher in starch and lower in moisture content, which helps them brown beautifully and crisp up instead of turning gummy in the pan," Gallagher said. "You get that golden, lacy crust on the outside and a tender, almost fluffy inside. It's exactly what you want when you slide them next to eggs and toast!"

So, avoid waxy potatoes like Yukon golds; they won't crisp up as well. Russets are generally bigger than most potato varieties, too, so you'll get more hash browns from a single spud.