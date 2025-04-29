The One Step You Can't Miss When Making Hash Browns

Whether they're a loose mass of shredded potatoes with onions and bell peppers or formed into McDonald's-style potato patties, nothing hits like a good hash brown. They're a salty, crunchy, savory source of starch for your morning, and it goes without saying that they're perfect for cutting through a hangover. (If you get them at a diner, even better; if you get them at the Anthony Bourdain-approved Waffle House, you've just hit the jackpot.) But what if you want to make them yourself? What if you've got a few potatoes you want to put to use, or a cast iron skillet just begging to cook a tasty breakfast? If that's the case, you'll want to rinse and squeeze out every bit of starch in those potatoes.

First, you'll have to shred the potatoes. (That's right, shred them — these are hash browns, not the breakfast potatoes lamer diners try to pass off as hash browns.) Once you've done that, you're going to rinse them in water, which will get rid of a lot of the excess starch. Starch is the enemy of crispy, crunchy hash browns: it makes your potatoes soggy, gummy, and clumpy. Once the potato shreds have been rinsed, you'll have to squeeze them, ideally through cheesecloth, as water is also the enemy of crispy, crunchy hash browns.