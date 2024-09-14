Why Do Restaurant Hash Browns Taste So Good?

Finally, you're ready to fry some hash browns. More about moisture: a common misstep in cooking hash browns is simply taking the shreds and throwing them into the frying pan with oil. The more water a food contains, the more likely it is to interact poorly with cooking oil, causing unnecessary splattering and possible burns on the chef. Rinse freshly shredded or thawed frozen potatoes under a strainer and drain. Hand-wring the shredded potatoes when removing them from the strainer. Then, lay them on a kitchen towel or paper towels, cover, and press against the top of the towel to let as much water as possible leach out. If you want your hash browns to look like McDonald's ovals, shape the potatoes after this step.

It's recommended to use cooking liquids other than oil when frying. While oil can definitely be used, use a conservative amount; too much oil will just weigh your potatoes back down with moisture, the last thing you want after taking so much care to reduce it. Alternatives to traditional cooking oil include butter, clarified butter or ghee, and beef tallow (the main reason why McDonald's fries used to taste so good).

Add the shredded drained potatoes to the pan in a thin, even layer, and watch carefully while frying. When one side looks to be properly golden, flip it over and cook the other side to equal doneness. Season with salt and pepper, and savor hash browns that can stand up to your favorite diner's specialty.

