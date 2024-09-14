Why Do Restaurant Hash Browns Taste So Good?
For this writer, a restaurant breakfast's overall measure hinges on the quality of its hash browns. It is possible to replicate those flavorful, perfectly crispy shreds or squares slung at your local diner. By taking just a little extra care with the potatoes, you can make restaurant-quality hash browns in your kitchen.
Chefs advise par-cooking the potatoes before frying them, as this will help them fry up that much crispier. Restaurants will also give the potatoes a large, even shred (if not using frozen shredded potatoes, that is) to regulate the shredded potatoes' moisture content. Most likely, those crispy hash browns at places like Denny's have been dunked in a commercial-sized deep fryer or spread across a professional grade griddle to fry. Any skillet will work at home, if the potatoes are correctly prepped for frying. And don't automatically reach for the oil when your potatoes are ready to fry. While oil will indeed work in crafting tasty hash browns, chefs recommend using butter, duck fat, or even cooking in bacon grease to take your potatoes to restaurant level.
Prep your potatoes for restaurant-style hash browns at home
In achieving crispy hash browns on the level of IHOP's, regulating the water content of the potatoes used is key. Starchier potatoes like the iconic Idaho russet are ideal for making hash browns, as they contain less moisture than waxy varieties. If a potato has too much moisture, this will cause them to steam more than fry, and the hash browns will not properly crisp. You can use practically any method to par-cook potatoes: boiling for a few minutes, baking potatoes for roughly an hour, even a quick spin in the microwave. All methods cook out excess water content.
For classic hash browns, you'll need shredded potatoes. If shredding your own, it's up to you whether to peel them first. That said, keeping the skin on will retain healthy antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium. After peeling, start shredding, either by utilizing a mandoline, by using the biggest holes on a box shredder, or by applying the grater attachment that probably came with your food processor. A larger shred will retain less moisture.
How to fry restaurant-style hash browns
Finally, you're ready to fry some hash browns. More about moisture: a common misstep in cooking hash browns is simply taking the shreds and throwing them into the frying pan with oil. The more water a food contains, the more likely it is to interact poorly with cooking oil, causing unnecessary splattering and possible burns on the chef. Rinse freshly shredded or thawed frozen potatoes under a strainer and drain. Hand-wring the shredded potatoes when removing them from the strainer. Then, lay them on a kitchen towel or paper towels, cover, and press against the top of the towel to let as much water as possible leach out. If you want your hash browns to look like McDonald's ovals, shape the potatoes after this step.
It's recommended to use cooking liquids other than oil when frying. While oil can definitely be used, use a conservative amount; too much oil will just weigh your potatoes back down with moisture, the last thing you want after taking so much care to reduce it. Alternatives to traditional cooking oil include butter, clarified butter or ghee, and beef tallow (the main reason why McDonald's fries used to taste so good).
Add the shredded drained potatoes to the pan in a thin, even layer, and watch carefully while frying. When one side looks to be properly golden, flip it over and cook the other side to equal doneness. Season with salt and pepper, and savor hash browns that can stand up to your favorite diner's specialty.