When foodies mention pizza, it has to be from the best little pizzeria or made from a piping hot pizza oven at the hands of an Italian uncle. However, making pizza on the grill is surprisingly easy and underrated. For your next cookout, there's no better place to get your pizza dough than Trader Joe's.

Before deciding on toppings for your grilled pizza, start with a piping hot grill for the perfect outcome, advises chef Andrew Curren. While being interviewed by Tasting Table, the Austin-based chef explained, "When you put a lid on top of a grill, it becomes very hot, and when you have that concentrated heat, you get a quick lift on your dough and heat from the top. And that's what you need to cook a great pizza."

Now, what makes everyone unique is their choice of toppings. Trader Joe's carries all the classics: pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, a variety of onions, and a tasty mixed bag of Shredded Pizza Seasoned with Toscano Cheese. If you are looking for something more unique than, say, pineapple, top your pizza with honey walnut shrimp and spicy honey sauce (both available at Trader Joe's), or go crazy and try Spam and Dorito pizza. Finally, on the theme of underrated foods, why not try peas on pizza like Martha Stewart? Trader Joe's doesn't carry Petits Pois, but it does have sugar snap peas, which are closely related.

You may wonder, "Why should I do all this work when Trader Joe's already has an incredible frozen pizza selection?" And you're not wrong. Did you know that you can cook frozen pizza on the grill? Between Trader Joe's Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread, Roasted Garlic and Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust, and the popular Gluten-Free Pizza with Cauliflower Crust, your guests will be raving about all the deliciousness happening on the grill.