14 Underrated Trader Joe's Items You Need For Your Next Cookout
Trader Joe's offers various products, including a large selection of gourmet cheeses, affordably priced bananas, and an exceptionally friendly staff. The brand provides all the essentials for a cookout and some fantastic underrated items.
Founded by Joe Coulombe, who initially sold eggs at his convenience store, Pronto, Trader Joe's recognized a growing demand for affordable groceries in California. The first Trader Joe's location opened in Pasadena in 1967, and the brand has since expanded nationwide. Trader Joe's has become a household name by maintaining its founder's commitment to providing affordable, globally inspired products while still feeling like your neighborhood grocer.
Hosting a cookout can get a bit pricey once you add up the cost of ground beef, which reached an all-time high of $5.67 per pound in September 2024, as well as hot dogs, buns, appetizers, desserts, and drinks. However, shopping at Trader Joe's can lower the cost of your backyard BBQ since it buys products from suppliers directly and has an exceptional approach to pricing and markups. In addition to getting creative with underrated items from TJ's for your next cookout, you'll save a pretty penny, too.
Fruit
A list of items to throw on the grill is standard. Burgers? Check. Hot dogs? Check. Fruit? Really? Yup.
One of the most underrated classics for the grill is peaches, and there are endless possibilities. You can toss sweet slices of the stone fruit on the grill with olive oil and enjoy. Try grilled peach and gorgonzola flatbread, grilled peach and zucchini salad, or include peaches on your cheese board with some salty feta as an appetizer.
Serving watermelon and pineapple at a cookout is nothing original, but throwing these juicy fruits on the grill certainly is. Use them as a topping instead of traditional lettuce and tomato to create a sweet and savory burger. Another option is dressing these grilled fruits with spicy seasoning, like cayenne pepper, for a unique pairing. Using watermelon, peaches, pineapple, zucchini, and whatever you have on hand to create colorful rainbow fruit skewers. Finally, while at Trader Joe's, pick up the Chile Lime Seasoning Blend to sprinkle over your fruit.
Pizza
When foodies mention pizza, it has to be from the best little pizzeria or made from a piping hot pizza oven at the hands of an Italian uncle. However, making pizza on the grill is surprisingly easy and underrated. For your next cookout, there's no better place to get your pizza dough than Trader Joe's.
Before deciding on toppings for your grilled pizza, start with a piping hot grill for the perfect outcome, advises chef Andrew Curren. While being interviewed by Tasting Table, the Austin-based chef explained, "When you put a lid on top of a grill, it becomes very hot, and when you have that concentrated heat, you get a quick lift on your dough and heat from the top. And that's what you need to cook a great pizza."
Now, what makes everyone unique is their choice of toppings. Trader Joe's carries all the classics: pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, a variety of onions, and a tasty mixed bag of Shredded Pizza Seasoned with Toscano Cheese. If you are looking for something more unique than, say, pineapple, top your pizza with honey walnut shrimp and spicy honey sauce (both available at Trader Joe's), or go crazy and try Spam and Dorito pizza. Finally, on the theme of underrated foods, why not try peas on pizza like Martha Stewart? Trader Joe's doesn't carry Petits Pois, but it does have sugar snap peas, which are closely related.
You may wonder, "Why should I do all this work when Trader Joe's already has an incredible frozen pizza selection?" And you're not wrong. Did you know that you can cook frozen pizza on the grill? Between Trader Joe's Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread, Roasted Garlic and Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust, and the popular Gluten-Free Pizza with Cauliflower Crust, your guests will be raving about all the deliciousness happening on the grill.
Croissants
Trader Joe's has an impeccable selection of frozen croissants. The double chocolate ones are a fan favorite. Using the same supplier, Trader Joe's came out with tasty, plain mini croissants that can be used instead of hotdog or slider buns for a chic, buttery twist. Stepping away from the grill and back into the kitchen, these mini croissants "go from freezer to table in under 30 minutes," according to TJ's website.
Using the mini croissants to substitute a hot dog bun is entirely acceptable. This follows the critical celeb-defended seam rule, which explains why a hotdog is not a sandwich. And don't be fooled by the word "mini." These croissants are regular size and can hold a hot dog.
These croissants are also perfect for sliders. Impress your guests with the most significant high-low food moment (blending classy and affordable) when you serve copy cat White Castle sliders on a French pastry.
Brie cheese
Trader Joe's sells several varieties of brie cheese, and there are many ways to enjoy them at your next cookout. After adequately allowing your cheese to come to room temperature, you can serve brie on a charcuterie board with fruit and crostinis. Finally, to elevate your backyard BBQ, why not throw a wheel of TJ's double cream brie on the grill? Even better, grill brie on a cedar wood plank with herbs and top with honey for an exceptional flavor.
Brie can be served at your cookout after the starters have gone. Unsurprisingly, you can use creamy French cheese to top a burger, but what about inside your burger? Save yourself time prepping toppings and give your guests a sweet treat when they bite into a delicious burger stuffed with brie and fig. Planning on skipping the red meat and cooking chicken? Try this delicious brie and spinach stuffed chicken on the grill.
Dips
Since you'll be too busy operating the grill at your cookout, let TJ's take over the apps. Check out the Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus, heat-and-serve Garlic & Asiago Cheese Dip, or Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread.
What is Unexpected Cheddar, anyway? Trader Joe's paints a perfect picture, describing the fan favorite beautifully as a combination of "crumbly Unexpected Cheddar with salted butter and whey to create a superbly savory, creamy Cheese Spread that's ready to enhance sandwiches and glorify grazing boards with the simple flick of a knife." It recommends enjoying it with a glass of wine or serving it on game day. And the best part? It's only $5, though prices vary by region.
Chips and salsa are another classic to serve at a cookout, and Trader Joe's has a great selection. We'll start with the Guacasalsa. Creamy avocado guacamole marries tangy salsa and gives us bites of tomatillo, garlic, and jalapeño for a little flavor fiesta.
Tzatziki is a creamy, zesty cucumber sauce that is great as a dip that even fussy eaters will love. While TJ's no longer sells its traditional tzatziki, it does have a delicious vegan version for your next cookout. Use this refreshing sauce as a condiment on top of your veggie burgers or to dip fries in. Make souvlaki and other scrumptious Greek dishes on the grill for your backyard cookout.
Cauliflower rice
Surprise your guests at your next cookout with a healthy side dish from Trader Joe's Cauliflower Rice, which contains 100% cauliflower. If prepared well, your guests, including picky eaters, will not realize how healthy it is. As a standalone side, cauliflower rice is gluten-free, keto-friendly, and compliant with Whole30 guidelines.
Cauliflower rice can be substituted in this super simple fried rice made with bacon, scallions, and soy sauce — all available at Trader Joe's. Add carrots and shelled edamame to turn this into a healthy veggie fried rice.
We often think of cauliflower rice as a side, but it is also a fantastic filler for a burrito. Try something unique and delicious like a Mexican burger, Dorado, or California-style burrito, which can all go right on the grill at your next cookout. And apparently, there is an underrated way to enjoy burritos by sucking the inside out. If you or any of your guests wish to partake in this burrito behavior, go for it.
Hearts of romaine
Underrated and straightforward, hearts of romaine on the grill are your go-to for your next cookout. At your local Trader Joe's, you can score a three-pack of romaine hearts for about $2.99. Finding a light, vegetarian meal at a backyard BBQ can be challenging, so go for a flavorful, charred grilled Caesar salad with some jazzed-up bottled Caesar dressing and grilled corn. Plus, cooking it on the grill will give the corn a big flavor boost. With this recipe, you will utilize the grill for the romaine and the corn, giving you an ample amount of time outside.
Grilled romaine can be an add-on, a burger topping, or a veggie wrap with fresh jalapeños, onion strings, and roasted red peppers. Slice the romaine heart in half, brush with olive oil, add a sprinkle of salt, and then put the hearts, cut side down, on the grill.
Everything But The Bagel Seasoning
Perhaps one of Trader Joe's best products with a cult following but overlooked for a cookout, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, can be used on, well, almost everything. Consisting of poppy and sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt, this jar of spices brings the taste of a hearty bagel to flavor meat, fish, and veggies before grilling them.
For example, the complex flavor of Everything But The Bagel Seasoning works wonderfully on a juicy steak. Be sure to choose the proper cut and season anywhere from 24 hours before to just an hour before throwing your meat on the grill. Foil packets are a clean, easy way to cook veggies and potatoes on the grill. Just toss your ingredients with olive oil and EBTB Seasoning, place them in your foil packet, and grill.
Bagged salad kits
For a fun and healthy twist, Trader Joe's bagged salad kits are the perfect, underrated solution to simplify your next cookout while impressing your guests. You'll surely get something fresh and unique with a wide selection of salads from California-based Taylor Farms. TJ's buys directly from the farm to make this healthy choice unbelievably affordable. For just $3.99 at this time, you can score a Sweet Chili Mango, Pizza Ranch, Dill-icious Chopped, or Organic Mediterranean Style Salad Kit.
Imagine the ease of opening a bag, putting it in a large bowl, and serving it. You have veggies, an appetizer, and a side ready to go quickly. This leaves you more time to try a new recipe, hang out with friends, or set up lawn games.
For a few more dollars, you can get prepared salads that are more of a meal and include protein, like salmon and chicken. For instance, Trader Joe's Lemon Chicken and Arugula Salad, with "Moroccan-inspired couscous, red quinoa, parsley, mint, and sweet currants," is only $5.49. These salads with protein are smaller portions than the bagged salad kits, so go wild and get two or three depending on the number of guests you have at your cookout. They'll thank you for it.
Creative pantry-stable desserts
Although your guests are likely full after all these mouthwatering underrated cookout ideas, there is always room for dessert. For something super simple, choose from any of Trader Joe's cereals and create creative marshmallow treats. For peanut butter and chocolate lovers, go for TJ's Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch and try Tiny Fruity Cuties cereal for a colorful sweet. Pro tip: Use butter wrappers to mold and shape your marshmallow goodies without getting your hands all sticky.
Another inventive dessert you have to try is dessert nachos, and Trader Joe's is the place to go for the endless fixings you'll want to use. Start with tortilla chips coated in cinnamon and sugar, Pink Lady Apple Chips, or Sweet Plantain Chips for the bottom layer, then get inventive with your toppings. Next, drizzle Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce, which consists of cream, butter, and sugar, or melted Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips all over the layer of chips. Next, choose one of Trader Joe's sweet and salty nut mixes, fresh fruit, candy, or one of the brand's concoctions, like the new Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters.
Easy ice pops
Imagine impressing your friends and wowing the kids at your next BBQ. If you freeze Trader Joe's yogurt cups with popsicle sticks, you can do just that. Kids love the creamy variety of yogurt TJ's offers in a package of six with two flavors for just $3.99. Choose between Peaches & Cream and Mango & Cream Yogurt Cups or Strawberries & Cream and Bananas & Cream Yogurt Cups for a tasty treat that contains active cultures and hormone-free whole milk. To turn these into desserts, you need popsicle sticks and a freezer.
For something even more straightforward, serve Mango Cream Bars, a spin on the traditional creamsicle, or one of the Hold The Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones that have been around since 2011. You can choose between chocolate, coffee, or vegan chocolate.
Beef short ribs
Barbecue joints featuring meaty ribs in a regionally influenced style are culinary classics, but ribs are not always at backyard cookouts. That should change. While St. Louis's ribs are famous, and most people know you can get fantastic barbecue foods in North Carolina and Texas, we're looking at Korean BBQ. The reason? Because Trader Joe's has these delicious Korean Style Beef Short Ribs.
These beef short ribs have all the traditional Korean BBQ flavor one would dream of: a perfectly salty, soy-based marinade with garlic, pepper, and lemon, with a touch of sweetness, finalized with smokiness from your grill. These ribs are not just delicious but simple and quick to prepare.
Refreshing beverages
In addition to these tasty, affordable, underrated munchies, Trader Joe's has a super selection of beverages perfect for your cookout. It has a great selection of flavored club soda, like mandarin orange and black cherry vanilla, endless coffee options, organic juices, and even juice boxes for the little ones. TJ's also carries unique mixers such as Something Spritzy Pineapple and Orange, Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu, and Sparkling Black Tea with Peach Juice. Enjoy them straight out of the can (they come in a pack of four for $3.99) over ice or mixed with a spirit.
In certain states, Trader Joe's shoppers have the convenience of a one-stop shop where they can purchase liquor in grocery stores. But those who allow booze sell Trader Joe's TX Vodka, White Rum of the Gods, Tequila Blanco, and Kentucky Best Bourbon. So, kick back, relax, and make yourself a fun cocktail courtesy of TJ's.
Maybe a cold brewski is more your thing. Beers and cookouts go together like peanut butter and jelly. Speaking of peanut butter, Trader Joe's carries a Hardywood Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter, which has 9.2% ABV, but with this unique flavor, it is delightfully drinkable. It also offers an incredible line of beers: Boatswain from Oregon, featuring three outstanding IPAs, and a pleasant Josephsbrau Hefeweizen, a refreshing wheat beer. There's something for everyone. Again, not all states allow even the sale of beer in grocery stores, so be sure to check the rules before strolling in for your beer.
Unique condiments
Say goodbye to bland, old ketchup and mustard. Trader Joe's underrated condiment and sauce selection alone can level up your next cookout. You can keep the idea of mustard, but make it chic with TJ's Aioli Garlic Mustard or fiery with Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, perfect for dipping fries or chicken nuggets. An ideal choice for topping a cheeseburger is TJ's Magnifisauce. It is the perfect copycat of McDonald's Big Mac sauce.
You will also find Organic Coconut Aminos. You can replace soy sauce with coconut aminos to marinate meat or as a vegetable dipping sauce. This condiment provides a unique umami and sweet flavor without the high sodium content. Another underrated condiment at Trader Joe's is the sweet and salty Thai Peanut Satay Sauce. The delicious flavor of red curry, combined with salty peanuts and Thai spices, makes this sauce amazing on grilled chicken skewers.
Another secret sauce ingredient that will elevate your cookout is Trader Joe's Soyaki. It is a beautiful marriage of soy sauce and teriyaki that you can use as a marinade for almost anything you want to throw on the grill. If you want to make BBQ ribs, chicken, or shrimp, add soya to the BBQ sauce for a sweet and savory flavor that caramelizes when it cooks.
