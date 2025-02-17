Take Frozen Pizza To The Next Level With A Game-Changing Crust Tip

Frozen pizza crust upgrades are the simplest and easiest way to make a supermarket frozen pizza taste like it came from a pizzeria. The crispy edges of these convenient frozen meals are often bland, but they don't need to be. With just a few ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry, you can be ready to elevate any pizza dinner.

The most popular crust tip mimics that of authentic pizzerias. The crispy, buttery, seasoned crusts are easy to obtain. First, cook the pizza as directed until the last minutes of baking. While doing that, melt a few tablespoons of butter. Gather your preferred seasoning. You can make a garlic butter crust by mixing garlic powder or minced garlic into the melted butter, or consider using an Italian dry seasoning mix instead. You can substitute the butter for olive oil and mix it with your preferred seasonings if you prefer. Then, when there is less than seven minutes of baking time remaining, brush the butter mixture of your choice onto the crust. Pop the pizza back into the oven to bake for the rest of the allotted time. The result? A crispy and flavorful pizza crust you thought you could only get from a restaurant.