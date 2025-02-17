Take Frozen Pizza To The Next Level With A Game-Changing Crust Tip
Frozen pizza crust upgrades are the simplest and easiest way to make a supermarket frozen pizza taste like it came from a pizzeria. The crispy edges of these convenient frozen meals are often bland, but they don't need to be. With just a few ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry, you can be ready to elevate any pizza dinner.
The most popular crust tip mimics that of authentic pizzerias. The crispy, buttery, seasoned crusts are easy to obtain. First, cook the pizza as directed until the last minutes of baking. While doing that, melt a few tablespoons of butter. Gather your preferred seasoning. You can make a garlic butter crust by mixing garlic powder or minced garlic into the melted butter, or consider using an Italian dry seasoning mix instead. You can substitute the butter for olive oil and mix it with your preferred seasonings if you prefer. Then, when there is less than seven minutes of baking time remaining, brush the butter mixture of your choice onto the crust. Pop the pizza back into the oven to bake for the rest of the allotted time. The result? A crispy and flavorful pizza crust you thought you could only get from a restaurant.
Step it up a notch with a homemade drizzle
Ready to take your frozen pizza to the next level? There's a more upscale crust tip that you can use: a balsamic vinegar glaze made with two simple ingredients. This recipe requires a little cooking; however, the results will be worth it if you enjoy a drizzled Margherita pizza and other trending drizzle-style toppings. Put two cups of balsamic vinegar in a pot with half a cup of brown sugar. Bring it to a boil, stirring occasionally, and then turn the heat down to a simmer for 20 minutes. The black liquid should coat the back of a spoon when dipped in. Let it cool, and drizzle on the crust of the freshly cooked pizza. You can use the glaze over the entire pizza, too. Store any leftover glaze in an airtight container in the refrigerator for use on another bland frozen pizza. If you don't have time for a drizzle, mix balsamic vinegar and olive oil and drizzle on a freshly baked crust. Whatever you choose, pizza upgrades only take a few minutes. So, you'll never eat a plain frozen pizza again.