The Greasy Gold Your Next Pizza Crust Needs

Picture it: You make enough pizza for the whole family and can't wait to dig into that delicious, cheesy pie. After devouring it, you look around the table and notice half of the plates still have uneaten pizza crust. You sigh, but it's not surprising; it's pretty standard for people not to like the crust for one reason or another. It's bland, it's overcooked, and the list goes on. Although the crust isn't the main attraction when eating pizza, there are still ways to make a recipe better.

This may come as a shocking idea, but if you're thinking of using bacon on your homemade pizza, consider using the grease from it, too. Depending on your stance here, it might be a little off-putting, but the right amount will ensure your crust is flavorful and perfectly crisp. No more wasted pizza! Use this trick to liven your favorite cheesy pie, or for that matter, any savory bread recipe that you want to be adventurous with.