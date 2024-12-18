The Greasy Gold Your Next Pizza Crust Needs
Picture it: You make enough pizza for the whole family and can't wait to dig into that delicious, cheesy pie. After devouring it, you look around the table and notice half of the plates still have uneaten pizza crust. You sigh, but it's not surprising; it's pretty standard for people not to like the crust for one reason or another. It's bland, it's overcooked, and the list goes on. Although the crust isn't the main attraction when eating pizza, there are still ways to make a recipe better.
This may come as a shocking idea, but if you're thinking of using bacon on your homemade pizza, consider using the grease from it, too. Depending on your stance here, it might be a little off-putting, but the right amount will ensure your crust is flavorful and perfectly crisp. No more wasted pizza! Use this trick to liven your favorite cheesy pie, or for that matter, any savory bread recipe that you want to be adventurous with.
How to add bacon grease to pizza crust
When you have the homemade pizza dough ready, you'll want to cook the bacon in a skillet to your liking. Then, set aside the bacon on a plate to use as a pizza topping. If that's not your thing, you can always use the bacon for another recipe later. Pour the bacon grease into a bowl that is safe for high heat. Transfer it to the pizza dough by brushing the bacon grease onto all the dough or just the crust. Continue to add the rest of the ingredients, bake, and enjoy!
Once the pizza is fully cooked, you'll notice how much of a difference bacon grease can make as a simple additive. You may have to trial and error how much to use to get that perfect, crisp, and delicious flavor you're craving, but luckily, this trick is quick and won't add any complex steps to your recipe.