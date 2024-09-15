How Many Pizzas Do You Need For 20 People?

The task of feeding a group of 20 might not overwhelm the head of a large family, but for everyone else, it's a challenge that can involve some forethought to ensure every dietary need and allergy is accommodated, the most basic of which is to get everyone full. Whether you decide to go with homemade or opt for the convenience of ordering in, the crux of the issue lies in understanding how many slices you can expect from small, medium, and large pizzas.

Advertisement

This varies depending on the chain or pizzeria you choose. For the two largest pizza chains in the U.S. — Domino's and Pizza Hut — the sizes are fairly consistent. At Domino's, a small pizza is 10 inches and serves one to three heads, while its 12-inch medium pizza is recommended for two to four people. The large is 14 inches, and the extra-large pizza measures 16 inches. Keep in mind that locally-owned pizzerias may have different sizes and pricing, so it's always wise to check before placing an order.

Given these standards, and assuming most will eat about two slices, feeding 20 people would typically require 5 to 6 medium to large pizzas. For reference, the average cost of a plain pizza pie in the U.S. ranges from 16 to 17 dollars; the total cost can quickly add up, so it's often worth it to look for or inquire about promotions related to bulk orders.

Advertisement