How Many Pizzas Do You Need For 20 People?
The task of feeding a group of 20 might not overwhelm the head of a large family, but for everyone else, it's a challenge that can involve some forethought to ensure every dietary need and allergy is accommodated, the most basic of which is to get everyone full. Whether you decide to go with homemade or opt for the convenience of ordering in, the crux of the issue lies in understanding how many slices you can expect from small, medium, and large pizzas.
This varies depending on the chain or pizzeria you choose. For the two largest pizza chains in the U.S. — Domino's and Pizza Hut — the sizes are fairly consistent. At Domino's, a small pizza is 10 inches and serves one to three heads, while its 12-inch medium pizza is recommended for two to four people. The large is 14 inches, and the extra-large pizza measures 16 inches. Keep in mind that locally-owned pizzerias may have different sizes and pricing, so it's always wise to check before placing an order.
Given these standards, and assuming most will eat about two slices, feeding 20 people would typically require 5 to 6 medium to large pizzas. For reference, the average cost of a plain pizza pie in the U.S. ranges from 16 to 17 dollars; the total cost can quickly add up, so it's often worth it to look for or inquire about promotions related to bulk orders.
A Fun and Budget-Friendly Alternative
If you're looking to save a little scratch while adding a fun, interactive element to your gathering, consider making the pizzas at home. With ingredients like tomato sauce, pizza dough, cheese, and a variety of toppings, homemade pizzas offer a creative and personalized experience. Just try to keep the pizza sizes and amount to what's referenced above to sate your score of friends; using a pastry mat with measurement markings can be a great help.
Homemade pizza night not only cuts down on delivery fees but transforms dinner into a social activity. While the initial step might involve some extra effort, the payoff includes a more tailored meal and a memorable experience. Gather your guests around the kitchen and let everyone craft their ideal pizza. Then, pop those creations into the oven, and you'll have a delicious, personalized meal ready in no time.
Whether you choose to order out or make your own pizzas, planning for more rather than less is always a good strategy. 20 people can be challenging with varying tastes and dietary restrictions, but with a bit of planning and preparation, you can guarantee that your guests leave with full bellies, happy memories, and — if you over-make or order — maybe even a few slices to bring home.