Avoid The Sticky Mess Of Marshmallow Treats With A Genius Butter Hack

Marshmallow cereal treats have got to be one of the most beloved snacks ever. Staples of bake sales and classroom parties, even adults enjoy the sweet, buttery, crispy flavors of these timeless classics. And when you add some spice to Rice Krispies treats, they become even cozier. While eating them is an indulgent, joyful experience, making them can be equated with frustration because, let's face it, you're working with melted marshmallow, which becomes stickier than unfolding a crumpled ball of plastic wrap.

Once your marshmallows have been melted with butter and combined with rice cereal, the mixture is pressed into a baking dish to mold and cool. To further shape the treats into different shapes, some people coat their hands with butter or cooking spray during this step to prevent the mixture from sticking. But there's a better way — and it involves using a butter wrapper.

Once you remove a wrapper from a stick of butter, the side touching the butter is extremely greasy and slick. Instead of using your hands to press the cereal mixture into a pan, just use the wrapper. You'll be able to push and form the sticky concoction into place with ease. It's a much tidier and less gross-feeling way to create these lunchbox darlings.