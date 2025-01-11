Stop Throwing Away Butter Wrappers And Give Them New Life In The Freezer

You might be surprised at how handy butter wrappers can be. You can use them to line baking sheets instead of reaching for spray or foil, for example. That's because, when the wrapper is removed, some of the butter remains on it. This means the wrapper is essentially "pre-greased" and ready to use without having to reach for extra baking supplies. Simply take the room temperature wrapper, spread the butter remnants onto the pan, and add your ingredients to the now-greased cookware.

The wrappers are best stored in the fridge or the freezer until use because the butter solidifies. If left out, the butter remains at room temp and can melt easier. Additionally, leaving butter wrappers in the pantry can lead them to going rancid. If you use raw or unpasteurized butter, the wrappers must go in the refrigerator to prevent bacteria growth — be sure to research the risks before choosing unpasteurized milk or butter.

Butter wrappers have many uses, but they're perfect for protecting food when storing it in the fridge, too. They can be placed over leftovers as a replacement for lids, saran wrap, or beeswax wraps. The wrappers allow for a tight seal that helps prevent air from leaking in and spoiling your food.

These waxy wonders prevent sticking, they make meal prep and single servings easy to manage, and help you cut down on waste. So, whether you're freezing meals or greasing pans, remember to give those butter wrappers a second life. They're the unsung heroes of the kitchen and can help you keep your kitchen environmentally green while you save a little cash in the process.