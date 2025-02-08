Keep Your Butter Wrappers For A Mess-Free Microwave Experience

You may have read this title and asked yourself, "Why would I want to keep my butter wrappers at all?" Fair question and the answer is a simple "for sustainability." If you're already taking steps like reducing your takeout container usage and fighting food waste at home, why wouldn't you want to start repurposing items you may have previously viewed as trash?

There are actually quite a few uses for leftover butter wrappers, but let's focus on just one today: reducing the chaos in your microwave. We've all been there before. We've all tossed in an uncovered bowl of tomato soup despite knowing better, or popped in a plate of meat without realizing the sauce it's slathered in is about to blast all six sides of the appliance. We've all left behind a few splatters and done a haphazard cleaning job when we're just too hungry to wait (at least, I sure hope we have and I'm not just revealing what a lone slob I am). Fortunately, you can reuse butter wrappers as a handy dish cover to stop food you're reheating from making a mess in your microwave.