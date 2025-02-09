The Spice That Makes Homemade Rice Krispies Treats Even Cozier

When it comes to incorporating spice into your next batch of Rice Krispies treats, cinnamon is just one of many options. Try making your treats with Cocoa Krispies, and include some cinnamon and chili powder (or cayenne if you're feeling extra bold) for a flavor that mimics Mexican hot chocolate. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves mixed into your melted marshmallows will result in Rice Krispies treats that taste like seasonal eggnog. You can even add in a little brandy or rum (or vanilla to keep it booze-free) for something really special.

Give your treats an extra warm feel by using chai as your inspiration. A chai spice mix typically includes ingredients like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, or black pepper, all of which will make for an incredibly memorable batch of dessert treats. Pumpkin pie spice is similar in flavor but usually doesn't include the cardamom or black pepper, so it is a bit milder. You can even take inspiration from a classic gingerbread and make your Rice Krispies treats with the same attitude; simply stir in some molasses, cinnamon, ginger, and any of your favorite baking spices.

Enjoy your spicy, wintery treats like you would the original, whether that's gobbling them up immediately or trying something different, like deep frying Rice Krispies treats. You can even put them on a stick and warm them over a fire so they get toasty and gooey. What could be cozier than that, anyway?