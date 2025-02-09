The Spice That Makes Homemade Rice Krispies Treats Even Cozier
Rice Krispies treats are truly a wonder. From three simple ingredients, you get a snack or dessert that is sweet, crispy, buttery, and chewy, all at once. It's no wonder this childhood treat is one many never grow out of. Although they are wonderful with the original rice cereal, butter, and marshmallow recipe, it is possible to make them even more sensational. By sprinkling in a bit of cinnamon, you add in a huge amount of flavor to this classic bite.
With the unmistakable warmth of cinnamon, the popular spice takes Rice Krispies treats from school bake sale staple to cozy fireside snack, especially when eaten with a mug of hot chocolate made with creamy condensed milk. Simply sprinkle the cinnamon in with your melted butter and marshmallows before adding in your dry cereal. If you'd like, you can dust the top of your treats with some cinnamon sugar, or include some cinnamon baking chips into the mix for major churro vibes.
Experiment with your spice cabinet
When it comes to incorporating spice into your next batch of Rice Krispies treats, cinnamon is just one of many options. Try making your treats with Cocoa Krispies, and include some cinnamon and chili powder (or cayenne if you're feeling extra bold) for a flavor that mimics Mexican hot chocolate. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves mixed into your melted marshmallows will result in Rice Krispies treats that taste like seasonal eggnog. You can even add in a little brandy or rum (or vanilla to keep it booze-free) for something really special.
Give your treats an extra warm feel by using chai as your inspiration. A chai spice mix typically includes ingredients like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, or black pepper, all of which will make for an incredibly memorable batch of dessert treats. Pumpkin pie spice is similar in flavor but usually doesn't include the cardamom or black pepper, so it is a bit milder. You can even take inspiration from a classic gingerbread and make your Rice Krispies treats with the same attitude; simply stir in some molasses, cinnamon, ginger, and any of your favorite baking spices.
Enjoy your spicy, wintery treats like you would the original, whether that's gobbling them up immediately or trying something different, like deep frying Rice Krispies treats. You can even put them on a stick and warm them over a fire so they get toasty and gooey. What could be cozier than that, anyway?