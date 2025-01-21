Who Makes Trader Joe's Salad Kits?

Taylor Farms, originally called Taylor Fresh Food, was founded in 1995 by Bruce Taylor and a few other partners. According to the company's website, the packaged healthy food brand wants to "make wholesome fresh foods that nourish families across the country." They stuck to their word after Vice President of Quality and Food Safety of Taylor Farms, Drew McDonald, advocated against the food safety bill, Food Safety Enhancement Act of 2009. The bill's goal was to give more power to the FDA, including allowing the association to charge registration fees for facility use and oversee on-site tasks at the farms. Many, including Taylor Farms, found more regulations didn't increase food safety; rather, it disincentives farms out of fear of being punished for manufacturing mistakes. The bill was later passed in July of 2009.

Taylor Farms has stayed relevant since then, becoming the leading global processor of salad and fresh-cut vegetables, with 10 plants across the United States and Mexico, in addition to being found not only under a Trader Joe's logo but with its own name in Acme, BJ's, Walmart, and more. However, Trader Joe's deviates from other grocery stores by taking out the middle man and selling Taylor Farms as its own. This gives shoppers lower prices and provides better quality assurance procedures. From chopped salad kits to vegetable trays, Taylor Farms brings mouthwatering and eye-catching salad varieties to Trader Joe's and nationwide grocery stores. So, if it's your first time browsing at Trader Joe's or you just went in to pick your favorite snacks, consider grabbing one of Taylor Farms' bagged salads.