How Does Trader Joe's Set Its Prices So Low? 

Trader Joe's sets itself apart from other grocery stores in myriad ways, from its mysteriously small parking lots to the celebratory bell-ringing for first-time shoppers (which has a fascinating secret meaning). One of the most notable differences between Trader Joe's and most supermarkets is the pricing. Many TJ's items (such as the individually priced bananas and the giant box of Joe's O's) seem impossibly cheap when compared with other grocery stores. Although the grocery chain is famously cagey about its inner workings, there are a few clear reasons that Trader Joe's can keep prices so low on certain items.

One key factor is that TJ's does not stick to the typical cost-plus-pricing model used by most grocery stores. In this standard model, a fixed percentage markup is added to a product's unit cost to calculate the price for consumers. On a 2024 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, the hosts revealed that the company marks up items at varying rates in a much less standardized form. This unique pricing model allows the grocer to offer competitive prices on certain items (like those beloved bananas) by allowing it to only raise prices when absolutely necessary.