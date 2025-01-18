The Secret Meaning Behind The Bell Ringing At Trader Joe's

Visiting Trader Joe's for the first time in your life is a magical experience. If you follow any fan accounts on social media, you likely saw all the amazing products you can buy, but nothing compares to stepping foot inside a real live store (once you're done navigating the tiny parking lots, anyway). One of the biggest surprises for first-timers, though, is its checkout experience. Trader Joe's will likely never have self-checkouts, and instead rely on ultra-friendly employees, who chit-chat pleasantly — and sometimes very enthusiastically — as they ring you out. Up near the registers, mounted on posts near the cashiers, though, you might notice bells that get rung occasionally. What the heck does that bell-ringing mean?

It all depends on how many times the bell was rung. One ring indicates that it's getting kind of busy at check-out, and someone needs to come up to the registers and open another one to get people moving. Two rings means that the cashier has a question they need an answer to. Three actually signifies the need for a manager (or "captain," as Trader Joe's calls them). And four — oh boy, you'll know it's needed when someone rings their bell four times, because the store will be crazy busy, and the employees will need everyone they can get on registers.