Where Does Trader Joe's New Clover Gouda Cheese Come From?

One thing is for sure, Trader Joe's has no shortage of delicious cheese. The veritable wall of different cheeses, from cheddar to feta to stilton and back, is always swarmed with shoppers picking up blocks and wedges of the store's broad and constantly changing cheese selection. The newest cheese now arriving at Trader Joe's stores across the country is a clover gouda cheese from the Family Nijland estate creamery.

The family-owned and run creamery has been producing cheese and dairy products for more than 100 years in the eastern Twente region of the Netherlands near the middle of the country's border with Germany. The Family Nijland creamery prioritizes sustainable practices like using a natural diet for its crew of 250 Dutch cows as well as following traditional cheese-making practices for a completely artisanal end product. With this latest addition, Trader Joe's fans can rest easy knowing the company is always on the hunt for great new products to share.