The Best Trader Joe's Dip Features The Best Of Summer Flavors
In Trader Joe's and stocks, the same advice goes: Always buy the dip. Although Trader Joe's is, of course, a fully stocked supermarket that offers a robust range of products, its most beloved offerings are usually the snacks — especially those that can be eaten with one of its tangy, savory, scrumptious dips. Exactly which one you prefer depends upon your taste, but it's hard to argue that our top choice. Of the 19 popular Trader Joe's dips we ranked from worst to best, the Everything and the Elote dip was a real standout.
We loved the tangy Greek yogurt base and the texture of the sweet corn pieces. All the typical flavors of Mexican elote meld together beautifully. "Chipotle lends a gentle smokiness, parmesan brings a savory umami depth, and cilantro flakes add a pop of herbal freshness," our taste tester said. Although you don't technically have to use Trader Joe's chips for this dip — we suppose regular store-bought tortilla chips will do just fine — consider making use of some of the other delicious products from TJ's. Grab a bag of Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, Garlic Naan Crackers, or, if you want double the elote, the Elote Corn Chip Dippers.
TJ's puts familiar flavors in surprising new contexts
If you've never had the pleasure of trying it, elote is basically Mexican corn on the cob that is grilled and slathered in ingredients like mayonnaise, Mexican crema, cotija cheese, lime juice, and chile powder. Esquites is the off the cob version, but it doesn't usually take the form of a dip. Then again, neither does an everything bagel, and Trader Joe's made a dip out of that, too. In fact, that one came in third on our ranking.
One of the great things about beloved Trader Joe's items is the delicious flavors presented in surprising new contexts. For example, you've got potato chips that taste like a deli sandwich, dill pickle-flavored popcorn, Pumpkin Spice Chardonnay, and the Everything but the Leftovers seasoning blend, which tastes like stuffing and gravy. Aside from the elote-inspired dip and corn chips, you can also find seasoned nuts, a chopped salad kit, and a seasoning blend that all turn elote flavors into something new and exciting.