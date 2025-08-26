The Best Trader Joe's Dip Features The Best Of Summer Flavors

In Trader Joe's and stocks, the same advice goes: Always buy the dip. Although Trader Joe's is, of course, a fully stocked supermarket that offers a robust range of products, its most beloved offerings are usually the snacks — especially those that can be eaten with one of its tangy, savory, scrumptious dips. Exactly which one you prefer depends upon your taste, but it's hard to argue that our top choice. Of the 19 popular Trader Joe's dips we ranked from worst to best, the Everything and the Elote dip was a real standout.

We loved the tangy Greek yogurt base and the texture of the sweet corn pieces. All the typical flavors of Mexican elote meld together beautifully. "Chipotle lends a gentle smokiness, parmesan brings a savory umami depth, and cilantro flakes add a pop of herbal freshness," our taste tester said. Although you don't technically have to use Trader Joe's chips for this dip — we suppose regular store-bought tortilla chips will do just fine — consider making use of some of the other delicious products from TJ's. Grab a bag of Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, Garlic Naan Crackers, or, if you want double the elote, the Elote Corn Chip Dippers.