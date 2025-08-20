19 Popular Trader Joe's Dips Ranked From Worst To Best
Trader Joe's is a goldmine for snackers, and nowhere is that more obvious than in its dip section. The California-based grocery store chain makes a number of classic, time-tested spreads, but it's also famous for its creative concoctions that sometimes defy logic, and the risks often pay off. But which Trader Joe's dips are worth your time and taste buds, and which are more "skip" than "dip"?
There's only one way to find out, and that's by spending an entire day with 19 of these creamy creations (and a large glass of water to offset the sodium intake). I tasted for flavor, texture, and how well I could imagine people asking me: "Where did you get that dip?" The real estate in your refrigerator is precious, and I hate nothing more than a mediocre dip languishing behind a jar of pickles only to be scraped unceremoniously into a compost pile.
19. Ranch Cottage Cheese Dip
As an aspiring gym bro, I respect the idea of using blended, creamy cottage cheese as a base for a dip. Cottage cheese is high in protein (gotta have my macros!), naturally creamy, and feels like a more wholesome alternative to more common dip bases like sour cream or mayo. But the execution falls flat.
This dip claims to be ranch, but if you blindfolded me, I'm not sure I'd even be able to identify it. It mostly just tasted like black pepper stirred into a neutral-tasting dairy product. The zippy, herby flavors that make ranch so uniquely tasty were absent from the premises. It was smooth and creamy, but when I put it in my mouth I realized there was a strange dryness to it, almost like blended curds weren't fully emulsified.
18. Tzatziki
Trader Joe's is known for its wanderlust when it comes to creative products, but this tzatziki didn't exactly transport me to Greece. Instead of being bright and refreshing, it's surprisingly heavy, with a flavor that veers almost into cheesy territory. There's also a faint bitter aftertaste that I couldn't quite put my finger on, and the cucumber ribbons (traditionally the crisp, cooling highlight of tzatziki) don't taste especially fresh — they look a bit limp and sad when you spot one on your spoon.
The texture is thicker and richer than classic tzatziki, likely thanks to the inclusion of sour cream, which feels unnecessary and a little clunky. There's supposedly mint in here, but it's barely detectable, missing an opportunity to bring a much-needed burst of freshness. Overall, it's not the authentic, vibrant tzatziki you'll get on Mykonos.
17. Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
Let's get something out of the way: If you're not on board with buffalo sauce, this is not the dip for you. It has that unmistakable sour, gently spicy tang, the kind that hits the back of your throat in a vinegary, satisfying way. It even looks the part, with a soft pink-orange hue that screams "buffalo-adjacent."
But where this buffalo chicken dip falls apart (literally) is the texture. It's weirdly gelatinous, and when I spooned some into a smaller bowl, the way it jiggled was frankly unsettling. On the tongue, it's too thin, without the lush, dippable creaminess I was hoping for. And the shredded cheese isn't well integrated into the rest of the dip. It's frustrating because the flavor is genuinely solid, but the texture is off-putting enough that I'm not sure I'd serve this to a crowd.
16. Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip
I love a dip with shredded chicken in it. It's as unexpected as it is satisfying, and makes for a surprisingly good scoop. In this case, the shredded chicken gives the dip some texture and a savory backbone, and it pairs nicely with the salty, smoky flavor of the bacon. The cream cheese base makes everything extra-rich and velvety, and there's enough salt and fat to make you keep reaching back for more.
But for something labeled "Chicken, Bacon & Ranch," the ranch really doesn't show up. I didn't sense any herby sharpness or buttermilk tang, just an endless creaminess that's not bad, but it's not ranch either. Without a tangy contrast, the whole thing skews rich, rich, and more rich, and after a few bites, you want something to cut through all that heaviness.
15. Caramelized Onion Dip
I'm used to onion dips being thick enough to snap a chip in half at a Super Bowl party, so I was surprised at how light and fluffy this dip was. With sour cream, cream cheese, and mayonnaise high up on the ingredients list, I braced myself for something rich and heavy, but the whipped texture keeps it airy and easy to scoop.
The caramelized onion flavor is well-balanced, delivering a sweet-savory depth with just enough zing from the dairy base. There's also a subtle aromatic note, likely from the addition of carrots, celery, and more onions, which lends an earthy complexity you don't usually get from a store-bought onion dip. The only drawback is the sweetness level. It's not cloying, but there's just a touch too much sugar for my taste, tipping the balance ever so slightly away from savory perfection.
14. Spinach and Kale Greek Yogurt Dip
Spinach dip is usually the kind of thing you find at parties, heavy and indulgent, often loaded with mayonnaise or sour cream. Trader Joe's lightens it up by adding kale and swapping some of the mayo for Greek yogurt, making it feel fresher and a bit more virtuous. The flavor is undeniably green, with a vegetal, earthy taste, and the kale adds a touch of bitterness that plays well against the tangy yogurt base.
The texture is slightly fibrous thanks to the fine ribbons of spinach and kale woven throughout. Occasionally, a piece of kale runs a little long, wrapping itself around your cracker in a clingy embrace, but it's forgivable. The creaminess is present, but without the mayo's richness, it's missing a certain indulgent note that classic spinach dips deliver.
13. Caesar Salad Dip
"How and why is Caesar salad a dip?" was my first thought when I spotted this on the shelf. Turning a beloved salad into a dip is a very Trader Joe's move, and I must admit they pulled it off. This dip tastes exactly like Caesar salad down to the romaine lettuce, which is listed as the first ingredient (how?). It's all here: the umami depth of parmesan cheese, the faintly fishy note of anchovy, a punch of garlic. The accuracy is almost uncanny.
Eating it feels like someone somehow compressed a Caesar salad onto a cracker, and it's a little disorienting. The texture is super-creamy, but with small, tender chunks of romaine scattered throughout. I didn't think I'd be into this concept, but I'm genuinely impressed. It's weird, yes, but it's also clever, addictive, and a conversation starter if nothing else.
12. Almond Chipotle Dip
This dip is clearly Trader Joe's take on the cult-favorite B*tchin' Sauce, which made waves when it debuted in 2010 for being vegan, plant-based, made primarily from almonds, and delicious. Trader Joe's has a well-earned reputation for riffing on popular products — often, they manage to match or even surpass the original (Scandinavian Swimmers, anyone?). In this case, their Almond Chipotle Dip comes close. The flavor profile is nearly identical: nutty from the almonds, smoky from the chipotle, and tangy enough to keep you dipping for more.
That said, it's just a hair off. The texture leans slightly watery, and the spice level feels a bit muted compared to the original, making it less bold overall. Still, it's flavorful, versatile, and significantly cheaper, which counts for something, especially in a world where delicious plant-based dips aren't always easy to come by.
11. Pimento Cheese Dip
Pimento cheese dip is a Southern staple, with a unique piquant creaminess and the characteristic indulgence of the region's cuisine. It's not something you stumble across often in grocery store dip sections, so I was thrilled to spot it at Trader Joe's. In a twist of fate, the south's most iconic cheese comes from up north, and this version almost nails it. The cheddar is pleasantly sharp and the pimentos add that signature sweet tanginess.
That said, the cheese is shredded in fairly large pieces, which makes the texture feel more like a bowl of shredded cheddar bound together than a true, spreadable dip. A finer grind would let it coat your tongue in that indulgent, melty way pimento cheese should. And while the pimentos here are delicious when you find them, there just aren't enough. A heavier hand with the peppers would make this dip truly shine.
10. Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip
There are plenty of ways to serve tomatoes as a show-stopping appetizer, and this is one of them. Labneh is thick and tangy, often fooling you into thinking you're eating cheese when you're not, and its mild flavor makes it a perfect canvas for all kinds of pairings. The generous spoonful of roasted tomatoes at the center of this dip (literally and figuratively) is rich and slightly sweet from roasting, breaking down into a sauce-like consistency. A scattering of herbs adds a burst of freshness and a bright lift to each bite.
The labneh itself is delicious, though I wouldn't mind it being just a touch thicker for an even more indulgent feel. Still, the overall combination is balanced, flavorful, and feels downright virtuous compared to most party dips. Serve it with warm pita or crusty bread, and it's guaranteed to impress.
9. Zhoug Sauce
Trader Joe's Zhoug Sauce is what we all want to be: hot and unique. It's a vibrant, fiery condiment that instantly wakes up anything you put it on. I don't eat Yemeni cuisine often, so while I've encountered its core ingredients separately (cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, cardamom) the way they come together here feels fresh and exciting. The cilantro is bright, zippy, and just a touch vegetal, amplifying the heat of the chili peppers while cardamom and cumin add an earthy, aromatic undertone.
The texture is thick but spreadable, perfect for spooning over eggs, grilled chicken, or roasted vegetables. You could even use it to make a punchy salad dressing. If you can handle the heat, this little tub of green fire deserves a spot in your fridge.
8. Mediterranean Hummus
There are tricks for making creamy hummus at home, but it's typically a recipe I leave to the experts, of which Trader Joe is one. This Mediterranean-style hummus nails the balance between earthy chickpeas and the slightly bitter, nutty depth of tahini. The texture is impressively smooth and airy, yet still has the faintest hint of grit from the chickpeas, giving it a satisfying body.
The richness of the chickpea-tahini base is perfectly offset by a bright pop of lemon, which keeps each bite from feeling heavy. On top, there's a scattering of crushed parsley and red peppers. While these toppings are mostly there for presentation, they do bring a subtle freshness and a gentle heat that complements the base. If you want to impress guests , put this hummus on a mezze platter, pop a pita in the oven, and get dipping.
7. Artichoke Jalapeño Dip
Cheesy, chunky, and spicy, Trader Joe's Artichoke Jalapeño Dip really has it all. The artichoke brings a subtle sourness and earthy depth, giving the dip some complexity beyond just cheese-on-cheese richness. The blend of cheeses delivers the perfect salty, umami punch, and the jalapeño adds a welcome kick of heat that cuts through the heaviness. It's definitely still an indulgent dip, but that touch of spice keeps it from feeling monotoned.
The texture is creamy and luscious, but also surprisingly soft and airy for something so decadent. It scoops beautifully, clings to chips or bread without dripping, and has enough structure to work as a spread on sandwiches or wraps. If you're looking for a bold, flavorful party dip, I could see this one being a touchdown at a superbowl party.
6. Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus
Trader Joe's took two of its best products, classic creamy hummus and that famously addictive jar of Crunchy Chili Onion, and combined them into a work of genius. The hummus itself is smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced between earthy chickpeas and nutty tahini, with just enough lemon to keep it bright (I would expect nothing less of Trader Joe's Hummus). But the magic happens on top, where a generous layer of crunchy chili oil adds a hit of heat and garlicky depth.
The crispy bits suspended in the oil give every bite a little texture, which makes this feel way more interesting than your standard hummus. The cool creaminess of the hummus tamps down the spice, while the chili oil gives the hummus a bold kick. It's perfect with pita chips, fresh veggies, or honestly, just a spoon.
5. Guacasalsa
I'm a self-proclaimed snob about store-bought guacamole, so I'll admit I was fully prepared to dislike this dip. But Trader Joe's Guacasalsa won me over with its fresh, original spin. Instead of trying to imitate traditional guacamole, it leans into something new: a blend of avocado and tomatillos that's part guacamole, part salsa (hence the name). The tomatillos bring a bright, tangy acidity that instantly lifts the flavor, keeping it lively and refreshing.
Texturally, it's smooth and pourable, more like the avocado salsas you find at a good taco truck or salsa bar in a Mexican restaurant. The avocado adds that signature buttery richness, rounding out the sharpness of the tomatillos for a perfectly balanced bite. It's versatile enough to serve with chips, spoon over tacos, or drizzle on grilled meats. This ended up being a surprisingly addictive fridge staple.
4. White Queso Dip
This white queso dip is enough to impress even a Texan, which is no small feat for a store-bought queso dip. The cheese flavor is subtle but buttery, with a smooth richness that's instantly comforting. A gentle kick from the peppers adds just the right amount of heat, enhancing the cheese without overpowering it.
Served with tortilla chips, it's absolutely addictive — the kind of pairing that keeps you reaching back for more until you realize the bowl's empty. The texture is creamy and perfectly balanced between clingy and pourable. When heated, it achieves that ideal viscosity where it coats a chip without feeling heavy or gloopy.
It's ideal as a nacho base, a topping for tacos, or stirred into scrambled eggs. For a product that comes from a refrigerated tub, this queso feels remarkably fresh, so put on your bolo tie and get snacking.
3. Everything but the Bagel Greek Yogurt Dip
A triumph! Trader Joe's takes its cult-favorite Everything but the Bagel seasoning and folds it into a luxuriously thick Greek yogurt base, and the result is a snacker's delight. The yogurt is tangy and zippy, almost like labneh, with a rich, velvety texture that clings beautifully to whatever you're dipping. The seasoning blend delivers exactly what you'd hope: A savory mix of garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds that add a gentle crunch, keeping the dip texturally interesting.
The flavor is bold but not overpowering, making it endlessly versatile. It's incredible with tortilla chips, pita chips, or crunchy vegetable sticks, but also feels right at home dolloped on a baked potato or spread on a bagel in place of cream cheese. This is one of those Trader Joe's products that's destined for repeat cart appearances.
2. Garlic Spread Dip
Trader Joe's Garlic Spread Dip is its take on toum, the classic Lebanese garlic sauce, and they absolutely nail it. If you've ever had toum slathered on a shawarma wrap with crisp lettuce and pickled beets, you know how magical it can be, and this version is no exception. It's unapologetically garlic-forward (you've been warned), so it's best for those who truly love the allium in all its pungent glory. But if you do, there are few better ways to enjoy it.
The texture is silky and mayonnaise-like, making it endlessly versatile. You can swap it in for mayo on a sandwich or smear it on warm pita. The flavor is bright and lemony, balancing the garlic's intensity, and it's surprisingly vegan. Whether you're a lover of authentic Lebanese cuisine, or you're just trying to keep vampires at bay, dig in.
1. Everything and the Elote Dip
For those of you not in the know, elote is Mexican corn (and summer's perfect dip). The corn is slathered with mayo, dusted in parmesan cheese, and then chili powder and a squeeze of lime rounds it all out. Trader Joe's version captures that flavor profile but gives it a twist by blending it into a tangy yogurt base. There are even chunks of real corn suspended throughout, adding sweetness and texture.
Chipotle lends a gentle smokiness, parmesan brings a savory umami depth, and cilantro flakes add a pop of herbal freshness. While the traditional mayo is absent, the yogurt base does a surprisingly good job replicating that rich, creamy mouthfeel, and it makes the dip feel a little lighter. Scoop it with tortilla chips or, if you want to double down, Trader Joe's' Elote Corn Dippers.
Methodology
To rank these 19 Trader Joe's dips, I approached the task armed with chips, crackers, bread, sliced veggies, and a very open mind. I selected an appropriate vehicle for each dip (tortilla chips for queso, crackers for onion dip, etc.). I also tasted each dip straight from the container to get an unadulterated experience of each contender.
While I didn't taste every single dip in Trader Joe's ever-expanding lineup, I selected popular options across a range of flavors and textures. Some dips were spicy and green and others were creamy and red. Some were a dipper's dream and others a nosher's nightmare. Ultimately, I made my judgement based on taste (Was it balanced? Did the ingredients shine?), texture (Creamy? Chunky? Appropriately scoopable?), and how well it compared to other dips in its category (Better than your average store-bought hummus?).