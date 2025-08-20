19 Popular Trader Joe's Dips Ranked From Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is a goldmine for snackers, and nowhere is that more obvious than in its dip section. The California-based grocery store chain makes a number of classic, time-tested spreads, but it's also famous for its creative concoctions that sometimes defy logic, and the risks often pay off. But which Trader Joe's dips are worth your time and taste buds, and which are more "skip" than "dip"?

There's only one way to find out, and that's by spending an entire day with 19 of these creamy creations (and a large glass of water to offset the sodium intake). I tasted for flavor, texture, and how well I could imagine people asking me: "Where did you get that dip?" The real estate in your refrigerator is precious, and I hate nothing more than a mediocre dip languishing behind a jar of pickles only to be scraped unceremoniously into a compost pile.