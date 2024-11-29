Make Tomato Slices Your Next Show-Stopping Appetizer With Brown Butter

Remarkably multipurpose, tomatoes are essential to a long list of delicious dishes. But there's nothing quite as good as a fresh, in-season tomato straight from the vine. Even people who think they don't enjoy the taste of a raw tomato can enjoy all sorts of prepared tomato dishes — and, speaking from experience, that aversion can often be changed with a truly good, freshly-grown tomato.

Predictably, two great things — butter and tomatoes — go well together, but the elegance of brown butter takes this pairing to the next level, and for minimal effort at that. Served as a simple appetizer with some salt and pepper, or as a light lunch with good crusty bread, tomatoes and brown butter are a divine combination that you'll return to often once you've seen the light.

When regular butter is cooked on a low heat over a few minutes, the butterfat slowly warms enough to start frying the milk solids inside. That caramelization, known as the Maillard reaction, turns the butter a rich brown color (hence the name) with a taste that is savory, toasty, nutty, and decadently delicious. Paired with a tomato, the brown butter elevates the fresh sweetness of the fruit into a surprisingly complex flavor experience that some have compared to buttered lobster.