The South's Most Iconic Cheese Actually Comes From Up North

Ahh, cheese. Cheese is the type of food that's good as is or paired with something else. While I love a good brie or gouda, sometimes a good old pimento cheese hits the spot. It's a great option as a spread on crackers when serving a group or when you're just needing a snack at home. There's something about the mix of cheese, pimentos, and mayo that is so tasty and hard to resist. While the "Land of Cheese" is typically associated with the state of Wisconsin, pimento cheese has long been known as a Southern delicacy (alongside other Southern staples, like boiled peanuts).

Despite its strong association with the South, pimento cheese doesn't originate from any Southern state. Instead, it's known to come from the Northeastern United States. That's right, folks, pimento cheese was first put on the map in the Big Apple, the Empire State, the Concrete Jungle -– yup, New York. So, how did a cheese dish take such a drastic turn and end up at potlucks in Alabama and Tennessee? It primarily has to do with Georgia being the primary manufacturer of the peppers used to make the dish.