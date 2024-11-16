One Simple Mayo Swap Takes Pimento Cheese To The Next Level

Pimento cheese is a beloved Southern staple known for its creamy texture and rich flavors. The versatility of this spread has made it a classic that can be found in sandwiches, burgers, deviled eggs, and even just served with crackers or tortilla chips. The recipe for pimento cheese has changed considerably from the 19th century when it was a simple mix of cream cheese (recently invented in New York), and pimento peppers, arriving in the United States for the first time from Spain.

Traditionally, the modern recipe requires mayo, shredded cheese (cheddar is common), and pimento peppers, but many variations exist. While the best mayo to use may be the source of great debate in the South, you can use whatever you prefer whether it's Duke's, Hellman's, the best mayo you've never heard of (Blue Plate), or even homemade with a bit of lime. However, if you want to elevate your spread and have everyone asking for the recipe, don't use mayonnaise at all. Instead, try swapping in a flavorful aioli to bring extra richness and umami to your pimento cheese.