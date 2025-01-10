Transform Cottage Cheese Into Alfredo Sauce With One Extra Ingredient

Let's face it, everyone loves a nice, piled-high plate of fettuccine alfredo. The rich, creamy, buttery sauce really hits the spot, especially with a little fresh parsley and parmesan sprinkled on top. We all know that alfredo sauce isn't the healthiest of recipes, since it's typically made with butter, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese. But, what if we told you there's a much healthier way to make this classic dish that only requires two ingredients?

Cottage cheese has been through a culinary glow-up in recent years and has been popping up in recipes all over social media. Turns out, this protein-packed cheese is also a perfect alternative to cream and butter when making traditional alfredo sauce. The best part about this recipe is that it's incredibly simple. Just put two cups of your favorite cottage cheese and a clove of garlic in a blender and watch the magic happen. Once it's smooth, add it to some al dente pasta with some salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese, and enjoy linguine alfredo for a fraction of the calories.