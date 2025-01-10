Transform Cottage Cheese Into Alfredo Sauce With One Extra Ingredient
Let's face it, everyone loves a nice, piled-high plate of fettuccine alfredo. The rich, creamy, buttery sauce really hits the spot, especially with a little fresh parsley and parmesan sprinkled on top. We all know that alfredo sauce isn't the healthiest of recipes, since it's typically made with butter, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese. But, what if we told you there's a much healthier way to make this classic dish that only requires two ingredients?
Cottage cheese has been through a culinary glow-up in recent years and has been popping up in recipes all over social media. Turns out, this protein-packed cheese is also a perfect alternative to cream and butter when making traditional alfredo sauce. The best part about this recipe is that it's incredibly simple. Just put two cups of your favorite cottage cheese and a clove of garlic in a blender and watch the magic happen. Once it's smooth, add it to some al dente pasta with some salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese, and enjoy linguine alfredo for a fraction of the calories.
Why do people love cottage cheese?
Not only is cottage cheese one of the healthiest cheeses you can eat, but it's also high in protein and calcium and low in fat. It's incredibly versatile because you can enjoy it as a sweet or savory snack, depending on what you're feeling that day. Spread it on toast with honey, or eat it right out of the container. There are countless recipes that you can make with cottage cheese from pancakes to ice cream to cheesecake.
While it's popular again now, cottage cheese had a bumpy road marketing-wise for quite some time. It was super popular from the 1950s to the 1970s when President Richard Nixon was famously known to eat it in the Oval Office with some fruit, or even with ketchup. However, by the late 1980s, yogurt had stolen cottage cheese's crown as a favorite dairy staple and things stayed this way for several decades. Social media's recent obsession with high-protein meals is giving the curdled concoction a long-overdue resurgence. It's now a common ingredient in protein-packed recipes all over the internet.