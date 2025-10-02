3 Food Experts Told Us Their Favorite Brand Of Pasta Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good pasta sauce is one of those things that makes life so much easier. If dinner plans go wrong, all you have to do is heat up the sauce and boil some noodles, and you're all set. Sure, the best sauces are the ones you make yourself, but a good Sunday gravy (every Italian family has its recipe) can take hours to make. Even food professionals may opt to use a store-bought product now and then if they don't have a stash of homemade sauce in the freezer.

The Takeout spoke with three different people who work with food for a living: a recipe developer, a specialty grocery seller, and a restaurant chef. All three of them picked the same type of sauce — unsurprisingly, this was marinara, which seems to be America's most popular pasta sauce. Not only does marinara work as a stand-alone, but you can also use it as the base for other sauces. Dried chiles can transform it into arrabbiata sauce, while adding a shot of booze and some heavy cream can make a super simple shortcut vodka sauce.

Each of our experts had a different pick for the best store-bought marinara brand, though, and none of them went with Rao's — nor did they opt for our selection, Carbone. Depending on where you shop, some of their chosen sauces might be a bit difficult to come by in-store, but all should be available to purchase online.