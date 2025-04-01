For Super Simple Vodka Sauce, Use One Jarred Shortcut
Pasta alla vodka is as delicious as it is comforting, with its hearty flavors hitting all the right spots. Vodka sauce is a fairly new creation, which is why the idea of mixing vodka and pasta still might put some people off — but the spirit does wonders for the sauce's texture and flavor, making the tomatoes taste even fruitier. If you're short on time, but still want to satisfy your cravings, using a jar of marinara sauce instead of homemade tomato sauce is a great shortcut.
A good quality store-bought marinara sauce can be just as tasty as a homemade version, especially when it's incorporated with other ingredients. The process for making this sauce simply involves simmering the marinara and vodka, and then adding in heavy cream and parmesan until everything is well incorporated and deliciously rich. It's also a good idea to blend the marinara before using, so that your sauce can be super-smooth and silky in texture.
Using this jarred hack cuts down the prep and cooking time significantly, meaning dinner can be on the table in under 30 minutes. You'll probably still want to let the mixture simmer for a while, so that some of the alcohol can cook off – although if you prefer a boozier result, you can add the liquor closer to serving.
How to make the best vodka sauce with jarred marinara
If your pasta looks a little dry once mixed in, or your sauce seems too thick, stir in a few spoonfuls of pasta water — one of the many reasons you should always save pasta water for sauce. While vodka is an important element in this sauce, it's crucial you don't overdo it. If you add too much, even the best tasting marinara sauce won't stop the end result from being too bitter. Around ¼ cup for a quart of sauce is generally a good ratio. If it tastes too strong, you can always simmer the sauce a little longer as this will mellow the vodka.
As for the pasta, pick whichever you like — just make sure it has the right shape for picking up sauce. Penne and rigatoni work well, as anything with ridges will hold onto the rich, boozy sauce better.
Most jarred marinaras will already have the basic seasonings covered like salt, pepper, and dried herbs, but there are plenty of other flavors and textures to play around with. Add in some veggies like cooked mushrooms, broccoli, or spinach, or mix in some crispy pancetta for an extra layer of texture and a salty, savory taste. You can also top your pasta with fresh basil, or sprinkle on some chilli flakes for a spicier kick. But even if you stick with the simple version, your vodka sauce will be a creamy, boozy winner — and much faster to make.