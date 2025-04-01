For Super Simple Vodka Sauce, Use One Jarred Shortcut

Pasta alla vodka is as delicious as it is comforting, with its hearty flavors hitting all the right spots. Vodka sauce is a fairly new creation, which is why the idea of mixing vodka and pasta still might put some people off — but the spirit does wonders for the sauce's texture and flavor, making the tomatoes taste even fruitier. If you're short on time, but still want to satisfy your cravings, using a jar of marinara sauce instead of homemade tomato sauce is a great shortcut.

A good quality store-bought marinara sauce can be just as tasty as a homemade version, especially when it's incorporated with other ingredients. The process for making this sauce simply involves simmering the marinara and vodka, and then adding in heavy cream and parmesan until everything is well incorporated and deliciously rich. It's also a good idea to blend the marinara before using, so that your sauce can be super-smooth and silky in texture.

Using this jarred hack cuts down the prep and cooking time significantly, meaning dinner can be on the table in under 30 minutes. You'll probably still want to let the mixture simmer for a while, so that some of the alcohol can cook off – although if you prefer a boozier result, you can add the liquor closer to serving.