The origins of vodka sauce are shrouded in debate, with both the U.S. and Italy vying for credit. Vodka sauce first appeared in American print in the early 1980s, and by the end of the decade, it had taken the culinary scene by storm. Most Americans trace the invention of vodka sauce to New York in the 1980s, with two widely accepted stories at the heart of its origin.

One credits James Doty, a graduate student at Columbia University who decided to liven up his sauce with a splash of vodka in true collegiate fashion. The other attributes it to Chef Luigi Francese of Orsini restaurant who used vodka to thin out a sauce made with cream and tomato pulp, and he also dubbed this dish penne alla Russa as a nod to vodka's Russian roots.

However, the Italian side also offers compelling stories about the origins of vodka sauce starting as early as the 1970s. In 1974, Italian actor Ugo Tognazzi shared an early version of vodka sauce in his cookbook L'Abbuffone, where he called it pasta all'infuriata. His recipe featured penne, fresh peeled tomatoes, a shot of vodka, chili pepper, oil, garlic, and bay leaves.

Pasquale Bruno Jr., author of The Ultimate Pasta Cookbook, claims that penne alla vodka was created in the 1970s at Dante, a restaurant in Bologna, Italy. Another theory suggests that the dish was invented by a Roman chef in the 1980s as part of a vodka company's marketing strategy to promote the spirit.