The 12 Best Cooking Hacks Of 2025 (So Far)

Every year brings a bumper crop of helpful new (or not-so-new) kitchen hacks, a subject of which we never grow tired. After all, even those who've been cooking for years can still learn a thing or two. Sure, not every hack will actually work — storing your bagels on a CD spindle, while it will certainly make for an interesting centerpiece, won't do a darn thing to prevent them from growing stale. Also, opening wine with a blowtorch is something you should only try if you're auditioning for a "Jackass" reboot. Needless to say, we won't be recommending anything ridiculous like that; only tried-and-true helpful hints that actually live up to the name.

Among the things we've learned in 2025 are how to make food more visually appealing and less messy. We've also found a few new ways to keep some foods fresher and how to prepare others with less hassle (or, in one case, "hassel"). There are even a couple of fun but functional celebrity tips. All in all, we've come up with a dozen of our favorite suggestions, although the year's not over yet. There will undoubtedly be still more to come in the weeks ahead, so be sure to stay tuned.