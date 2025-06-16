For The Crispiest Pork Skin You've Ever Had, Use This Genius Water Hack

There's nothing wrong with a good pork roast. Sure, it may be slightly overshadowed by its beef counterpart — Arby's didn't make their name selling roast pork sandwiches, after all — but whether you're tucking into a delicious Sunday pork dinner recipe or utilizing the leftovers for satiating sandwiches, it's hard to go wrong. But how do you truly elevate the experience, making something compelling and craveable? We asked Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer of Pinch and Swirl, and she told us to use one particular method to get beautifully crispy skin: it involves scoring the skin with a knife and pouring boiling water over top before putting it in the fridge.

"Scoring helps fat render and creates more surface area for crisping," Stevens explains. "Pouring boiling water over the scored skin shrinks it slightly and helps start the rendering process before roasting. It's an old-school trick, but it works." That's right — all you need is a knife and a kettle to get shatteringly crisp skin on your pork roast.