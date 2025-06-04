12 Mistakes People Make When Grilling Seafood, According To Experts

Whether propane, charcoal, or gas, there is little doubt that firing up the grill is a great way of bringing friends and family together. And when it comes to grill-friendly fare, there are plenty of options other than just meat. Alongside sizzling cuts of steak, seafood is a classic favorite at summer cookouts. From fish to shrimp and squid, marine delicacies offer a flavorful, yet lighter, alternative or complement to meat-heavy meals.

While seafood is a common crowd-pleaser, grilling it can be tricky. Both fish and shellfish cook quickly, which means that they can easily become dry and rubbery. Some delicate seafood is prone to falling apart on the grill, if not handled correctly. Fishy delicacies can also stick to the grill grates, ruining both their flavor and presentation.

To help you get the most out of your next cookout, we consulted chefs and culinary experts about some of the top seafood grilling mistakes they have encountered during their careers. Read on to discover their tips on what to do — and what to avoid — next time you fire up the grill.