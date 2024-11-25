The Brilliant Trick To Prevent Wooden Skewers From Burning On The Grill

When it comes to grilling (the easiest type of cooking), wooden skewers have obvious advantages. They're cheap, they're disposable, and (because they're made of wood) you don't need to feel too bad about the fact they're disposable. (If you're worried about sustainability, feel reassured by the fact that wooden skewers are typically made with bamboo — an especially eco-friendly material.) On the other hand, the fact that disposable grill skewers are made of wood can also be a disadvantage. That is to say, if the wood catches fire before your kebabs are done they're going to break apart, leaving pieces of meat scattered across the grill grates.

To combat the problem, it's recommended you soak your skewers in water for a while before you start grilling — at least 30 minutes, and up to overnight. Still, we've got another layer of protection to ensure a smooth grilling experience: after soaking, freeze those skewers. This trick has one clear benefit which is that a soaked, frozen skewer will be even slower to catch fire than one that's merely been soaked. But the underlying — and equally valuable — benefit is that this is a time-management hack. No longer do you need to think ahead about soaking skewers before firing up the grill. You can soak and freeze a whole bunch in one go, then simply take what you need from the freezer when it's time to cook — whether it's simple chicken kebabs or a full-on skewered shrimp boil.