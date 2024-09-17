Skewers Are The Mess-Free Way To Enjoy The Flavors Of A Shrimp Boil

Some of the prep work of a conventional pot-boil is unavoidable, even when incorporating skewers into the equation. You can't get around par-boiling your potatoes and corn before putting them on the grill. Submerge the corn cobs and potatoes in a pot of water, reducing the heat to a simmer when the water starts to boil. Cover and leave them to stew for about 12 minutes, or until you can easily prick the potatoes with a fork. Drain and rinse them under cold water, then slice those spuds in half and cut your corn into manageable pieces — about 1½ inches thick before skewering.

If you use bamboo skewers, remember to soak them in water for 30 minutes beforehand to keep the wood from burning on the grill. When arranging your skewers, place the sausage inside the C-shape of the shrimp so the flavors of the two merge together. Season with a nice dry rub and brush the kebabs down with unsalted butter before placing them over medium heat. Don't forget to squeeze lemon wedges over the finished product before serving. All told, it's a quick and easy recipe that takes six minutes of prep work and about 10 minutes to cook.

You can also customize the kebabs to fit each of your guest's individual tastes or dietary needs. While you can simply toss the wooden skewers out after eating, grillers who plan to put the recipe in heavy rotation should consider investing in reusable metal sticks that are more durable and better at conducting heat.