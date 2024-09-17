Skewers Are The Mess-Free Way To Enjoy The Flavors Of A Shrimp Boil
One of the staples of Louisiana cooking is the Cajun-style shrimp boil. A popular dish that traditionally combines sweet corn nibblers with simmered potatoes, Andouille sausage and boiled shrimp, the delicious medley comes together in a single pot. But it usually takes a sink full of dirty dishes to get there. One easy way to enjoy the flavors of a traditional boil without all the messy fuss is by moving your recipe from the stockpot to the grill. Thread those meats and veggies on a skewer and have your Cajun boil kebab-style. While you'll be char-grilling instead of boiling your vittles, you should still be able to taste the savoriness of each ingredient.
Grilling over an open flame adds a little excitement to any recipe and cooking your food on sticks is even more fun. Four cobs of corn, ¾ pound of sliced Andouille sausage, 1 pound of peeled shrimp, and a clutch of small potatoes is all you should need to comfortably feed two people.
Pros of shrimp on a barbie
Some of the prep work of a conventional pot-boil is unavoidable, even when incorporating skewers into the equation. You can't get around par-boiling your potatoes and corn before putting them on the grill. Submerge the corn cobs and potatoes in a pot of water, reducing the heat to a simmer when the water starts to boil. Cover and leave them to stew for about 12 minutes, or until you can easily prick the potatoes with a fork. Drain and rinse them under cold water, then slice those spuds in half and cut your corn into manageable pieces — about 1½ inches thick before skewering.
If you use bamboo skewers, remember to soak them in water for 30 minutes beforehand to keep the wood from burning on the grill. When arranging your skewers, place the sausage inside the C-shape of the shrimp so the flavors of the two merge together. Season with a nice dry rub and brush the kebabs down with unsalted butter before placing them over medium heat. Don't forget to squeeze lemon wedges over the finished product before serving. All told, it's a quick and easy recipe that takes six minutes of prep work and about 10 minutes to cook.
You can also customize the kebabs to fit each of your guest's individual tastes or dietary needs. While you can simply toss the wooden skewers out after eating, grillers who plan to put the recipe in heavy rotation should consider investing in reusable metal sticks that are more durable and better at conducting heat.