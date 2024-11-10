Citrus Is The Key To Preventing Fish From Sticking To The Grill

Cleaning a grill and finding pieces of fish stuck to it is never enjoyable, nor is it pleasant to eat a piece of grilled fish with parts missing. Citrus may just be the solution to your fish grilling woes. This innovative hack involves placing thinly sliced citrus — whether lime, lemon, or even an orange — directly under the fish on the grill. By creating a barrier, the citrus not only infuses the fish with delightful flavors but prevents it from adhering to the grill's surface, reducing the risk of it tearing.

Dealing with fish sticking to the grill can be a nightmare, but using citrus slices as a barrier not only enhances the fish's flavor but makes cleanup easier. Cleaning the grill can be a tedious task, so enjoying a mess-free, deliciously flavored piece of cod, halibut, or any fish of your choice is a win-win. Don't forget to utilize those leftover citrus slices. They can be incorporated into an unconventional seasoning if you're looking to break out of your salsa rut, or tossed into a lemon rice pilaf recipe for a tasty side dish.