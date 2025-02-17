Give Beef Patties A Flavor Boost With A Sweet Canned Ingredient

A well-made burger is one of the great pleasures of life. But love it as we might, sometimes you want a little extra something in your bite. The ideal addition won't overpower your burger or send you into a two-day food coma. Rather, it'll boost and complement the flavors that we already know and love without taking too much extra cooking time. Owen Han, a food content creator and cookbook author, knows an ingredient that fits this role perfectly: canned pineapples.

"Canned pineapple adds a sweet, tangy depth to a burger, balancing out the rich flavors of beef," Han told The Takeout. (Han will be hosting the Perfect Sandwich Demo & Dine event at the upcoming Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival.) "Topping the burger with canned pineapple would be my preference," Han continued. "So that you keep the fruit's texture without risking adding too much moisture to the burger patties by mixing."

Since pineapple is quite juicy, it could make the patty too wet, making it lose consistency. Although adding moisture to your patty (and not squeezing it out) is important, you don't want it to be too moist either. By topping your burger with pineapples, you get the fruit's sweet and sour juices without ruining the patty.