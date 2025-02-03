Pit Cherries In Seconds With An Easy Chopstick Hack

Cherries are one of my favorite foods, hands down. While my opinion on artificial cherry flavoring is a bit more lukewarm — reasonable, given fake cherry doesn't even have the same taste – I could eat a bucket of the actual, from-the-tree fruit hand over fist. The only problem? Those pesky, pesky pits.

Now, I don't have a problem shoveling cherries into my mouth and spitting out the pits like a lawless renegade when I'm in the privacy of my own home, but sometimes I feel like being a little classier, you know? And I definitely don't want to be hawking up a mouthful of pits in the company of others. Fortunately, there's an easy way to pit your cherries, no fancy cherry pitter required. All you need is a chopstick and any empty bottle with a narrow neck.

The bottle opening needs to be about the circumference of a wine bottle neck, since you're going to nestle your cherries one by one right on the top. Set the bottom of the cherry at the opening and pluck off the stem. Then, simply push the wide side of the chopstick down through the center of the cherry. Aim for the little dip at the top of the cherry where the stem just was. If you push the chopstick all the way through, the pit should pop out of the other side and drop into the empty bottle. Voila! A pitted, de-stemmed cherry for your enjoyment.