How To Hack Your Way To A Mess-Free Summer Hot Dog

Hot dogs, like hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, are basically just meat on a bun. So why are the latter two eaten year-round while the former is seen as more of a summertime thing? This may be partly due to the fact that hot dogs or frankfurters can be quite messy to eat, so they're best consumed outdoors. What if you do want to eat them inside where there's a rug, though, or at least when you're wearing a white shirt? Well, the secret to less-messy dogs lies in how you apply the toppings.

If you're sticking with condiments like a quality brand of yellow mustard or ketchup (or both, if you manage to straddle this partisan divide), don't squirt them on top of the tube-shaped sausage where they're likely to slide right off. Instead, apply them to the outsides of the meat, or even to the naked bun before you insert the hot dog. You'll still get as much flavor in each bite, although your hot dog will likely be less photogenic. If you opt to add pickle relish, sauerkraut, or chopped onions, those can go at the bottom of the bun underneath the hot dog to keep things mess-free.