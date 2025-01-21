Forget Buns, Grab Your Favorite Cheese For A Tastier Hot Dog Shell

Ah, hot dogs — the quintessential dish without which no backyard barbecue is complete. In fact, some might even say hot dogs are what America tastes like. But while it seems like the only appropriate modification for such a classic would be to load up the bun with extra toppings, what if we actually took away the soft, pillowy vessel and replaced it with cheese? Enter the crispy cheese dog: a gooey, yet crunchy, take on the classic hot dog that adds such a great texture and flavor, you'll never look at hot dogs the same way again.

The recipe is quite simple. First, sprinkle your favorite shredded cheese right into a skillet over medium heat. We like mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack, in particular. The cheese will go from melty and bubbly to lightly crisp after about four minutes, give or take. Meanwhile, make sure your hot dogs are already seared off and ready to go. Once that cheese is crispy and golden around the edges but still pliable, turn off the heat. Then, plop that hot dog on the edge of the round, and use a silicone spatula to roll the cheese tightly around it. What you end up with is a crunchy, cheesy shell that goes deliciously well with the juicy, savory hot dog inside. Don't worry, we're drooling too.