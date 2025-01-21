Forget Buns, Grab Your Favorite Cheese For A Tastier Hot Dog Shell
Ah, hot dogs — the quintessential dish without which no backyard barbecue is complete. In fact, some might even say hot dogs are what America tastes like. But while it seems like the only appropriate modification for such a classic would be to load up the bun with extra toppings, what if we actually took away the soft, pillowy vessel and replaced it with cheese? Enter the crispy cheese dog: a gooey, yet crunchy, take on the classic hot dog that adds such a great texture and flavor, you'll never look at hot dogs the same way again.
The recipe is quite simple. First, sprinkle your favorite shredded cheese right into a skillet over medium heat. We like mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack, in particular. The cheese will go from melty and bubbly to lightly crisp after about four minutes, give or take. Meanwhile, make sure your hot dogs are already seared off and ready to go. Once that cheese is crispy and golden around the edges but still pliable, turn off the heat. Then, plop that hot dog on the edge of the round, and use a silicone spatula to roll the cheese tightly around it. What you end up with is a crunchy, cheesy shell that goes deliciously well with the juicy, savory hot dog inside. Don't worry, we're drooling too.
Tips for making cheese-wrapped hot dogs
Of course, if you've ever tried melting cheese over something and had it turn into a greasy and stringy mess, you're not alone. While melting cheese for these hot dog shells does require a bit of patience, it's not too difficult to master. For starters, using a nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast iron pan is crucial to keep your cheese from mercilessly sticking and botching the whole operation. You can also make these on a flat-top grill.
Sprinkle the cheese in a nice, even layer — about ⅓ cup of cheese per dog works well. However, you can always add more if you want the cheesy crust to wrap around the hot dog more than once. Once your cheese starts melting, don't take your eyes off it. You want the perfect balance: a golden, crispy bottom with melty gooeyness throughout. So once you've reached that point, make sure you've got your spatula in hand to slide under the cheese and roll the hot dog up inside.
While this is already a pretty perfect combo, don't be afraid to wrap some ideal hot dog condiments and your favorite toppings in there too. Try some fancy mustard and caramelized onions, fresh jalapeño slices, or even tangy kimchi and rich Japanese Kewpie mayo. Be sure to roll it tightly so all that goodness doesn't fall out — think of the hot dog as being securely wrapped up in a warm, delicious blanket. Now, who's ready for seconds?