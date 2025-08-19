Martina McBride's Genius Hack Keeps Cucumbers Fresher For Longer
Country music singer Martina McBride may be known for her vocal chops, but she's also a skilled home cook. She's written two cookbooks thus far, both featuring easy-to-make recipes. As someone who loves fresh-from-the-field ingredients, McBride enjoys sharing tips with her fans online on how to work with fresh produce in the kitchen. One hack that caught the attention of many is her genius way of keeping cucumbers fresh for longer — a must-know if you are storing cucumbers the wrong way.
In an Instagram post, McBride addressed a common kitchen frustration: opening the crisper drawer to find that the cucumbers have already turned mushy, slimy, and unappetizing. "It's so gross! And such a waste of fresh produce," she wrote, before introducing her simple but highly effective storage hack.
McBride's technique requires two things aside from the cucumbers: paper towels and a plastic bag. In her demonstration, she takes one paper towel, lays it flat, and rolls a cucumber in it. She does the same for the rest of the cucumbers, stressing that thoroughly washing and drying them before doing so is important. This is because moisture on the surface can speed up spoilage.
After wrapping all the cucumbers, she places them into a plastic bag. The next step is to close the bag, but also leave it slightly open for airflow. Another option is to completely seal the bag but poke small air holes for ventilation. In the end, as McBride tosses the plastic bag into the crisper, she promises that the cucumbers will last longer, staying fresh until you are ready to use them.
Why Martina's simple cucumber storage hack works
Martina McBride's cucumber hack is based on the simple principle of moisture control. Like many juicy fruits and vegetables, cucumbers have a high water content, and they release some of this water over time. When trapped in a humid, enclosed environment, like the crisper drawer, the moisture they release can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold. This explains why they turn mushy and slimy when left there for too long.
By wrapping each cucumber in a paper towel, McBride ensures that the excess surface moisture gets absorbed by the towel, preventing bacteria and mold from thriving. The plastic bag also prevents condensation buildup and keeps cucumbers from touching other food items. Apparently, a common mistake many homeowners make when using the crisper drawer is not separating the fruits and vegetables, and in particular, those that ripen or spoil quickly from those that last longer in high-humidity environments. As a result, when one goes bad, the others are also affected.
By following McBride's hack, you can significantly extend the shelf life of your cucumbers and reduce food waste. You'll also have enough cucumbers to use when trying out different cucumber-based recipes, like a refreshing cucumber sandwich, homemade pickles, or cucumber salad. It's a small and easy trick that can really make a big difference when stocking up your fridge with fresh produce.