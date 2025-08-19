Martina McBride's Genius Hack Keeps Cucumbers Fresher For Longer

Country music singer Martina McBride may be known for her vocal chops, but she's also a skilled home cook. She's written two cookbooks thus far, both featuring easy-to-make recipes. As someone who loves fresh-from-the-field ingredients, McBride enjoys sharing tips with her fans online on how to work with fresh produce in the kitchen. One hack that caught the attention of many is her genius way of keeping cucumbers fresh for longer — a must-know if you are storing cucumbers the wrong way.

In an Instagram post, McBride addressed a common kitchen frustration: opening the crisper drawer to find that the cucumbers have already turned mushy, slimy, and unappetizing. "It's so gross! And such a waste of fresh produce," she wrote, before introducing her simple but highly effective storage hack.

McBride's technique requires two things aside from the cucumbers: paper towels and a plastic bag. In her demonstration, she takes one paper towel, lays it flat, and rolls a cucumber in it. She does the same for the rest of the cucumbers, stressing that thoroughly washing and drying them before doing so is important. This is because moisture on the surface can speed up spoilage.

After wrapping all the cucumbers, she places them into a plastic bag. The next step is to close the bag, but also leave it slightly open for airflow. Another option is to completely seal the bag but poke small air holes for ventilation. In the end, as McBride tosses the plastic bag into the crisper, she promises that the cucumbers will last longer, staying fresh until you are ready to use them.