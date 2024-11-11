You're Probably Storing Cucumbers Wrong
There is nothing like a trip to the farmer's market to make you feel like you're the main character in a rom-com. But once you get home, you'll need to store all your fruits and veggies properly (they never show that part of the movie, do they?). Naturally, if you picked up some big, beautiful cucumbers, your first instinct might be to stash them in the fridge. However, that actually isn't the best place for them.
Cucumbers actually prefer warmer temperatures than your refrigerator. Fridges are typically set to or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and cucumbers prefer temperatures in the mid-50s. Therefore, you can leave your cucumbers on the counter, or in a cool, dry place in your kitchen. Cucumbers are susceptible, however, to the ethylene gas put off by the ripening of fruits, which can cause them to spoil faster. So be sure to keep them away from ethylene gas-heavy-producing bananas or tomatoes that you might have stored in your kitchen.
How to store already-sliced cucumbers
If you are slicing these cool green vegetables (please do not cut them in the manner of Kendall Jenner) for a two-ingredient snack or the TikTok viral cucumber salad, and you don't need the entire cucumber, no worries. There are two methods for storing sliced cucumbers that will help keep them fresh longer. First, place the slices inside a folded, moistened paper towel then put the towel inside a zip-top bag or a glass or plastic container with an airtight lid, before placing it in the fridge.
Or, you can place the cucumber slices in water in an airtight container; the water helps prevent moisture loss, a task the skin of the cucumber naturally performs, but can't since it's been cut open. Cucumber slices are only good in the fridge for a few days at best. However, if yours are still doing well after that time, change out the water every two to three days.