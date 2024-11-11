You're Probably Storing Cucumbers Wrong

There is nothing like a trip to the farmer's market to make you feel like you're the main character in a rom-com. But once you get home, you'll need to store all your fruits and veggies properly (they never show that part of the movie, do they?). Naturally, if you picked up some big, beautiful cucumbers, your first instinct might be to stash them in the fridge. However, that actually isn't the best place for them.

Cucumbers actually prefer warmer temperatures than your refrigerator. Fridges are typically set to or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and cucumbers prefer temperatures in the mid-50s. Therefore, you can leave your cucumbers on the counter, or in a cool, dry place in your kitchen. Cucumbers are susceptible, however, to the ethylene gas put off by the ripening of fruits, which can cause them to spoil faster. So be sure to keep them away from ethylene gas-heavy-producing bananas or tomatoes that you might have stored in your kitchen.