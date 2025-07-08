How To Make A Refreshing Cucumber Sandwich (That's Actually Good)
Steaks and burgers may take center stage during the dog days of summer, but some would argue the true heroes of the season are the invigorating foods that help you beat the heat. Slices of sweet watermelon and crisp cucumber sandwiches create a perfect harmony with meatier fare. Yet, without some added zip, those fresh bites can sometimes lack the 'wow' factor. Chef Megan McCarthy of Healthy Eating 101 is dedicated to putting pizzazz into lighter cuisine, and she had some advice on how to make a humble, refreshing cucumber sandwich pop.
As with any sandwich, it all starts with choosing the right kind of bread. "Soft white bread is traditional for cucumber sandwiches — it lets the delicate flavors shine," McCarthy told The Takeout. Let's face it, cucumbers aren't exactly bursting with flavor, so you don't want the vessel delivering the veg to overshadow the subtle, fresh flavors which cucumbers have to offer. Still, if plain white bread just doesn't do it for you, "Whole grain or rye can work if you want a heartier bite."
Of course, the lead actor of the meal has to be on point as well. In the same way you want to use the right kind of cucumber when pickling, the variety used in a sandwich can make or break the dish. "English or Persian cucumbers are ideal — they're seedless, thin-skinned, and have a clean, crisp taste," McCarthy said. Thin slices are best, something a mandoline slicer can make quick work of. However, we all know the personality of the sandwich lies in the accompanying ingredients like tzatziki, cream cheese, and herby mayo.
Accent the natural freshness of a cucumber sandwich
When whipping up a stellar cucumber sandwich, McCarthy doesn't go wild incorporating unusual elements. Overcomplicating a cucumber dish is a mistake that will simply mask the star of the show. "Chopped fresh herbs (dill, mint, chives, basil)," she said, are an absolute must to let the crisp veggie shine.
A cucumber sandwich without the creamy essence of cheese is like having a burger without fries — and two cheeses are always better than one. McCarthy opts to use "herbed soft cheese like goat mixed with ricotta." This mixture is spreadable and flavorful without being overpowering. She noted that tossing in a bit of lemon zest livens up the sandwich with some much-needed acidity. Of course, if you're short on time, "a prepared cream cheese for a shortcut" will work in a pinch.
Although McCarthy doesn't stray too far from the norm with her cucumber sandwiches, she does have a couple tricks up her sleeve to make the dish brighter. You can't go wrong with drizzling on a bit of tzatziki or herbed mayo, but McCarthy also recommends "a smear of Greek yogurt." She also noted that "a dash of horseradish or mustard in the spread" takes the yogurt to new heights.
If you want to go the extra mile, consider integrating produce that complements the cucumbers, like "thinly sliced radishes and microgreens or baby arugula," she said. Like any memorable meal, including something on the side that harmonizes with the main component creates an invigorating synergy. McCarthy said, "Serve mini cucumber sandwiches alongside shot glasses of chilled watermelon gazpacho for an elegant and refreshing summer appetizer duo."