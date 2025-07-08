How To Make A Refreshing Cucumber Sandwich (That's Actually Good)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steaks and burgers may take center stage during the dog days of summer, but some would argue the true heroes of the season are the invigorating foods that help you beat the heat. Slices of sweet watermelon and crisp cucumber sandwiches create a perfect harmony with meatier fare. Yet, without some added zip, those fresh bites can sometimes lack the 'wow' factor. Chef Megan McCarthy of Healthy Eating 101 is dedicated to putting pizzazz into lighter cuisine, and she had some advice on how to make a humble, refreshing cucumber sandwich pop.

As with any sandwich, it all starts with choosing the right kind of bread. "Soft white bread is traditional for cucumber sandwiches — it lets the delicate flavors shine," McCarthy told The Takeout. Let's face it, cucumbers aren't exactly bursting with flavor, so you don't want the vessel delivering the veg to overshadow the subtle, fresh flavors which cucumbers have to offer. Still, if plain white bread just doesn't do it for you, "Whole grain or rye can work if you want a heartier bite."

Of course, the lead actor of the meal has to be on point as well. In the same way you want to use the right kind of cucumber when pickling, the variety used in a sandwich can make or break the dish. "English or Persian cucumbers are ideal — they're seedless, thin-skinned, and have a clean, crisp taste," McCarthy said. Thin slices are best, something a mandoline slicer can make quick work of. However, we all know the personality of the sandwich lies in the accompanying ingredients like tzatziki, cream cheese, and herby mayo.