12 Cucumber Mistakes You Don't Want To Make

With nearly a hundred different varieties of cucumbers out there, there exists a time and a place for each kind. While one is not necessarily better than another, each contains specific flavor profiles, textures, and compositions that lend themselves well to particular dishes or preparation methods. One of the most common types you'll see at the grocery store or farmer's market are garden cucumbers. Relatively smooth and dark, these cucumbers tend to feature an added wax that helps retain their moisture, as well as large seeds. Because of this, they call for peeling and seeding to make them more palatable. Once that's done, they are highly versatile. Long, skinny English cucumbers, on the other hand, don't require these procedures, given their minimal seeding and thin skin. They are best served raw in salad form. Similarly shaped Persian cucumbers feature many of these same characteristics, but with a denseness that can hold up to cooking. Consider them fair game for stir fries and beyond.

You can certainly pickle any kind of cucumber – or other food item, for that matter – but gherkins are always a solid choice. Tiny and cute, these morsels can comfortably pack into jars and absorb the flavors of the pickling liquid well. Pickled gherkins are known as "cornichons" in France, where they are prevalent. Also excellent for pickling are Kirby cucumbers, whose bumpy skin and slightly bolder flavor can balance out strong brines. They are even sometimes referred to as "pickling" cucumbers.