Take BLTs To A New Level With One Extra Crunchy Veggie

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches, or BLTs, are a staple summer meal, especially when those gorgeous heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes, the size of a grown man's fist, are ripe and in season. That said, BLTs make for a satisfying crunch any time of the year, thanks to the crispness of the bacon, the lettuce, and even the toasted bread. But you could add another layer of both flavor and texture with a common vegetable.

Add even more crunch to your next sandwich with the addition of sliced cucumber. You can leave the peel on (though it's better taken off), and you'll want to ensure the cuke is sliced super thin, so get out your mandoline. The reason paper-thin sliced cucumber works so well is that it adds another dimension of crunch (which won't tear up the roof of your mouth), while its mild, herbaceous flavor plays off the tomato and bacon without overpowering either.